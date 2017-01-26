IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter in your fellow air sign of Libra does wonders for your confidence but that does not mean you can throw caution to the wind. Your birthday chart indicates success on many levels this year IF you can balance your idealism with practicality.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Yes, it’s true, someone you think of as a friend has been using you to get ahead in their career, but so what? You should feel flattered that they believe you are important enough and influential enough to help them climb the ladder of success.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It might pay you to bend the truth a little today, especially if there is money at stake. Try directing other people’s attention to what you want them to see, even if an alternative viewpoint is closer to reality. Control the narrative.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You now have no choice but to go above a colleague’s head and appeal to a higher authority. You may not enjoy it but it is the only way you can get what you need. They may be angry today but they will forgive you tomorrow.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you need a helping hand over the next 24 hours don’t be embarrassed to ask for it. You may feel powerless to change what is going on in the world but only because you are trying to do too much alone. There is strength in numbers.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you want to get ahead in your career you are going to have to start working more with people who share your ambitions and outlook on life. You may prefer to be independent but the fact is you won’t get far on your own.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone in a position of authority may be standing in your way but they cannot stop you from realizing your dream. You have the talent and the tenacity to take them on and win – which, of course, is why they fear you so much.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can persuade others to give you their support today but they will respond quicker and better if you make them believe that by helping you they will also in some way be helping themselves. Who knows, it may even be true!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must never, ever give up hope. You are not destined to fail, you are destined to succeed, and if you keep that fact it in mind today you won’t go far wrong. The most important trait you can have is confidence in your own abilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Find out what friends and family members think about your plans before pushing ahead with them. According to the planets there is a small but important detail that you have overlooked and they can help identify what that detail is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some kind of setback will make you realize that you have been taking too much for granted. Jupiter in the career area of your chart does wonders for your confidence on the work front but you also need to be aware that you are not invincible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There will be a temptation to jump to conclusions and make accusations today and if what you say is not backed up by the facts it will be you who suffers. Be smart and keep your thoughts to yourself until the situation is clarified.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will be thrust into the spotlight over the next few days and it’s unlikely to be a comfortable experience. You must make an effort to shine though, because if you put on a show and get yourself noticed the rewards could be massive.

