IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of the stars on your birthday this year is that you must turn your back on the past and focus only on the future. Whatever you did or did not do before is of no relevance – the slate has been wiped clean and the world is yours to command.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you need assistance you must ask for it. If you pretend that nothing is wrong or try to be the strong silent type others will assume you are on top of things and leave you alone – and that is the last thing you need at the moment.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be challenged today and over the weekend and it will be the sort of challenge that you cannot handle on your own. Seek help from like-minded people because if you try to be self-sufficient your efforts could fall flat.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Gemini may be more of a mental than a physical sign but there are times when you have to roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty and this is one of them. Show those who doubt you that you are not as delicate as they believe.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you can dream it you can do it – it’s as simple as that. Saturn, the great taskmaster of the zodiac, will either inspire you to aim higher than ever before or intimidate you to such an extent that you retreat into your shell. Be daring and act.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no point moaning about what might have been because not even a Leo can turn back the clock. All you can do is learn from your experiences and promise yourself that in future you will not make so many silly mistakes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s Venus-Saturn link means you need to confront your feelings, no matter how hard or how painful an endeavour that might be. Most of all you need to come to terms with how you relate to people – and one special person in particular.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Saturn’s negative influence is a warning that you must slow down a bit. You have pushed yourself hard in recent weeks and although you have accomplished a great deal you are also on the edge of exhaustion. Take a break – you deserve it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must not let feelings of self-doubt hold you back. All kinds of great things are possible for you now if you only have the courage to take a few chances. Get over your fear of losing. You are and always will be a winner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Certain people may be a pain but you have an obligation to help them, even when their troubles are self-inflicted. You will be called on to make sacrifices above and beyond the call of duty today. In making them you will also make a difference.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The line between helping and interfering may at times be hard to judge but if someone you know needs assistance today you must not hesitate to ride to their rescue. They need your brand of reason and logic to see them through a difficult time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how well things seem to be going for you at the moment today’s Venus-Saturn link warns you must not take chances with what you own and earn. If someone asks you to invest in a “sure thing” enterprise, give it a miss!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Venus in your sign, linked to Saturn in the career area of your chart, means you need to get serious about your long-term ambitions. You have done all the thinking and planning you need – now you must act as if your life depends on it.

