IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday is a fantastic omen for success, and with Mars moving in your favour as well you can expect the coming year to be full of wonderful surprises. Act as if all things are possible – because they are, for you at least.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars, your ruler, moves into your sign today, making you eager to take on the world. However, common sense should tell you that you cannot do it all on your own, so join forces with people who share your vision – there are plenty of them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will surprise a few people this weekend by how well you deal with challenges that at other times might be too much for you. Today’s new moon means you are determined to prove to the world that you have what it takes – and you do!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are entitled to speak your mind and anyone who tries to stop you had better watch out. You are in no mood to let others dictate to you what you must believe, but don’t forget it works both ways – others are entitled to their opinions too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What you are offered over the next 48 hours may be tempting but think carefully before agreeing to get involved. Are the returns worth the time, the energy and the money that you will be asked to put in? If not, give it a miss.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Partners and colleagues may have the upper hand at the moment but that does not mean you are powerless. On the contrary, today’s new moon indicates that if you believe in yourself you can make things happen, both at home and at work.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s new moon falls in the area of your chart that governs your work, so you will get the opportunity to make a breakthrough of some kind. However, be aware of your limits and don’t push yourself too hard. Your health must always come first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will be amazingly confident this weekend, thanks to a new moon in your fellow air sign of Aquarius. However, with Mars moving into your opposite sign of Aries you will also face increased opposition from rivals. Take them on and win.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter what you have done wrong you will be forgiven, but only if you hold up your hand and admit it. You may not like to think of yourself as anything less than perfect but Scorpios make mistakes as well. It’s no big deal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This is a great time to get out into the world. A new moon in the most open and outgoing area of your chart will make it easy for you to meet new people and make new friends. You could even find love, if you are looking for it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will want to splash out this weekend and there is no reason why you should not. You have worked hard in recent months and you are entitled to enjoy what you have earned. Don’t let others get rich at your expense though.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t have to get other people’s approval for your plans – today’s new moon in your sign will give you the confidence to strike out on your own. Chances are you won’t be on your own for long though – everyone wants to get close to you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This will be a quiet weekend by your standards and that’s good. After recent upheavals you need some time to come to terms with what you have learned, both about yourself and about other people. Give the mad world a miss for a while.

