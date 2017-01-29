IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You alone are responsible for your destiny. Once you accept that fact you will be less inclined to blame others for your failures and more inclined to go hunting your next big success. And remember: You’ll never finish if you never start.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart warns you could easily fall out with someone in a position of authority this week. By all means speak your mind and do what you must to protect your interests but don’t make enemies unnecessarily.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are trying too hard. No, seriously, you are pushing yourself beyond your natural limits and it is beginning to have a negative effect on your well-being. You don’t have to prove you have what it takes Taurus. Nobody doubts you in the slightest.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury, your ruler, links with Pluto, planet of secrets, in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart, so chances are you will fear the worst. But if the worst were to happen would you be able to deal with it? Of course you would, so cheer up.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not be happy with what is going on in the world but what can you do about it? If you clear your head of angry thoughts this week you may well come to the conclusion that the best course of action is to take no action at all.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be right to be skeptical about what someone tells you this week but that does not mean that everyone is lying to you. Most of the people you are currently dealing with have no hidden agenda, so there is no need to eat yourself up with suspicion.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t commit yourself to anything you have not checked out for yourself this week. Even if a trusted friend says there is nothing to worry about you must take the time and make the effort to do your own research. There is big money at stake.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to jump to conclusions this week because there is every chance that you will find out later they are wrong, much to your embarrassment. Give loved ones the benefit of the doubt even if you suspect they are not being entirely truthful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t focus too rigidly on one specific task this week because it will tie you down, physically and mentally, and limit your chances for success. Don’t make any long-term plans either – take each day as it comes and live in and for the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be thinking too clearly this week as your mind is overpowered by your emotions, so resist the temptation to say or do things that others might see as provocative. Your finances could suffer if you turn people against you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A Mercury-Pluto union in your sign will sharpen your mind to such an extent that you will almost be able to see what other people are thinking. Use that ability to maneuovre yourself into a position of power and influence. You were born to lead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry too much if you find it hard to say what you mean this week because the planets warn your words could have the opposite effect to what you intended anyway. This is one of those occasions when it is probably best to play dumb.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Anyone who tries to give you advice this week will most likely regret it as you will be in no mood to be told what you are doing is wrong. Try not to be rude or ruthless in your dealings with loved one and friends – they are only trying to help.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

