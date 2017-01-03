IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your way with words will work wonders over the coming year. As Venus moves into the communications area of your chart on your birthday you will know exactly what to say, and how to say it, to get what you want. Your persuasive powers are awesome.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are the kind of person who believes that life is tough then, most likely, life will be tough. If, however, you believe that you create your own reality then the universe will smile on you. Bear that in mind over the next few days.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There are times when you have to speak up no matter how controversial your remarks may be and this is one of them. The truth should never be ignored or concealed and anyone who tells you otherwise today is not to be trusted.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Success comes about largely through our own efforts, of course, but with Venus moving into the career area of your chart today you may be the grateful beneficiary of a stroke of good fortune. Don’t think about it, just accept it and enjoy it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your ability to tune in to other people’s thoughts and feelings will help you today. Most importantly, it will enable you to reach out and do something for those who are desperately in need of assistance. You are one of life’s nice guys.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What happens over the next few days will open your eyes to new opportunities and make you realize that anything is possible if you believe in yourself. But keep your feet on the ground Leo – and remember that causes always have consequences.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may seem to some as if chaos is winning but you like to think there is a method to the world’s madness. Maybe there is but that does not mean you can just sit back and enjoy the show. Your views are important, so get involved.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are the sort of Libra who learns from other people’s mistakes you will hold back from taking action today. If, however, you are the sort who rushes in where angels fear to tread you will fall smack on your face. It’s your choice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be tempted to go for broke and push the limits as far as you can but Venus, planet of harmony, urges you to be cautious. You can find ways to get what you desire without putting your wealth or your well-being on the line.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some rather deep thoughts have been brewing in your mind and over the next few days they will start bubbling through to the surface. Don’t waste your time on meaningless social activities – focus exclusively on what is of most importance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can and you must be more adventurous. Just because you are satisfied with what you have accomplished up until now does not mean you should stop. On the contrary, now is the perfect time to build on past successes. Winners keep winning.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your head may be full of big ideas but you must not get carried away. The planets warn there could be a financial downside if you try putting too many ideas into effect at the same time. Choose one major aim and see it through to completion.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Venus, planet of harmony, moves into your sign today and almost immediately you will notice that you no longer get so worked up about things that in the past easily upset you. Life is supposed to be fun. If you’re not smiling then you’re doing it wrong.

