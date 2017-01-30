IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t commit yourself to any rigid plans or objectives for the coming year. A lot of things are going to change, most likely when you least expect them to, so be flexible both in your personal life and at work. If you can adapt you will thrive.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do you commit yourself to a new plan or project? Of course you do. At this time of year you find it easier than usual to make new friends and get involved in group activities. What is it that inspires you? Dedicate yourself to it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have big ambitions and you have what it takes to reach the top but the planets warn you must not act in haste. Yes, you should follow your dream, but it must be firmly rooted in reality, otherwise it could become a bit of a nightmare.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your confidence is high now that the sun is moving through the sympathetic sign of Aquarius but don’t get carried away and start thinking you cannot possibly fail. The more you take life for granted the more disappointment you can expect.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to get emotional about things over which you have no control. If you lose your sense of perspective and go on the warpath about something that might be quite trivial in the greater scheme of things you are sure to regret it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Keep the momentum that you have built up of late going as the new week begins. If you allow yourself to slow down you may be surprised how quickly your energy begins to diminish. You’ve done so much but you can still do more.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will be required to take on a lot more chores now that the sun is moving through the work and well-being area of your chart. It may feel as if you are doing more than your fair share but do it anyway. The rewards will be worth it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Life should be vibrant and exciting now and if it isn’t then it will be very soon. With the sun moving through the most dynamic area of your chart your attitude is so upbeat that good things are attracted to you with the greatest of ease.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your feelings will be somewhat intense as the new week gets under way and you will need to make a conscious effort to keep your emotions in check. Tell yourself that no matter what happens you can deal with it while keeping a smile on your face.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Sometimes you get too involved in what is going on in the world and lose sight of the fact that life is supposed to be fun, not a chore. Cosmic activity in the mind area of your chart will encourage you to lighten up a little.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to be careful how much you spend over the next few days, because if you go over the top you will regret it for a long time to come. Hidden costs are about to reveal themselves, so don’t waste your resources and leave yourself short.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means make plans and by all means look ahead but don’t get so caught up in imagining what you will be doing a month or a year from now that you neglect to do what should be done today. Live in, and for, the moment.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to interpret the information that comes your way today in the worst possible light. It may seem as if the powers that be have got it in for you but nothing could be further from the truth. Your only real enemy is your overactive imagination.

