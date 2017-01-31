IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t waste time lamenting missed opportunities because there will be so many other chances to make your mark on the world over the coming year. You cannot change the past, nor should you want to, but you can make the future a thing of joy.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be full of enthusiasm for something but if you come on too strong today you may scare away someone whose friendship could be important to you. Watch what you say and, above all, watch how you say it. A sensitive approach is essential.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem as if someone is going out of their way to make life difficult for you but chances are you are overreacting. Don’t do or say anything today that might start a feud – it’s not only unnecessary but could be costly as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something has affected you deeply and you are struggling hard not to show it. Why? Everyone gets emotional occasionally so don’t deny what you feel. If you keep things bottled up inside there is a danger you might explode!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It would be nice if certain people would come round to your way of thinking and change their ways to accommodate your needs but it isn’t going to happen. If anything you will have to change your ways to fit in with their plans.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Sometimes you rush into situations with no thought for the consequences but if you do that today you are sure to regret it. A little caution in your affairs would be no bad thing over the next 24 hours, especially where relationships are concerned.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Life is too short to waste time worrying about events that may never happen, so get over whatever is bothering you and learn to focus on more positive things. There are no rehearsals for life – this is it, here and now, so get on with it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Express yourself freely and creatively in everything you do. Others may not approve of some of the ways you go about getting your enjoyment but while the sun is moving through your fellow air sign of Aquarius there is nothing they can do about it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Avoid going to extremes over the next few days. Challenging aspects to Mercury, planet of communication and the mind, warn that you are unlikely to be thinking straight and the results could be very different to what you expected. Tread carefully.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You cannot afford to wait for people to catch up with you, physically or mentally. If others cannot match your relentless pace that’s their problem – get on and do what you have to do and don’t worry too much about those who fall behind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be struggling to see what is so good about your life at the moment but there are many things that should be making you smile. There are also many things that could be making you money, so get creative and get richer too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will make efforts above and beyond the call of duty over the next few days and the sun in your sign promises it will be worth it. Your immediate future is rosy and your long-term prospects are impressive, so get smiling and get living,

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone you think of as a friend will try to mislead you today. It would be nice to believe that they are trying to help but you know it isn’t true, so be on your guard and don’t give them the authority to make decisions for you.

