IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

How well do you know yourself? And how much do your preconceived beliefs affect the way you interact with the world? What happens over the next 12 months will encourage you to question the way your mind works – and help it to work better.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If something you value is taken away from you today don’t get uptight about it. Either it is being taken away because you no longer need it or because you need to be reminded what made it so important to you in the first place.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to be disappointed if something stops you from moving in the direction you most want to go. Instead, look around at other possibilities and be ready to act quickly and decisively when a new door opens, which it will before the end of the week.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do whatever it takes to avoid petty squabbles. That applies to all areas of your life but especially to affairs of the heart. As Mercury moves back into the partnership area of your chart today the object of your affection could be anything but reasonable.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have decided that you no longer want to work with a certain person, but how do you make the break? Being such a sensitive Cancerian you won’t want to hurt their feelings but unless you are decisive how will you break free?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do not allow your emotions to dictate your actions over the next 24 hours. Keep your personal feelings under control at all times and focus only on facts and figures that cannot be doubted. Be resolute, but avoid going over the top in any way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t be too eager to make up your mind about someone today because you may have to change your opinion again later. With Mercury, your ruler, going through its retrograde phase you need to understand that things are not as simple as they seem.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make sure you check the small print in any kind of document today. Then check it again to be on the safe side. The planets warn you cannot be too careful when dealing with people in partnership situations – not even with people you trust.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t like to get emotional, and that’s a good thing, but if you come across as unresponsive today others may think you have no feelings at all. Get the balance right between self-control and getting involved in the world and its problems.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are worrying too much – again. As retrograde Mercury moves back into your sign today you may start thinking that you have made a huge mistake about something, but it’s unlikely to be true. Control your mind, don’t let it control you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you discover that someone you thought was a friend has been gossiping about you then take the appropriate action. The more distance you put between you now the less likely it is they will be able to harm you again in the future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It takes a lot to make you admit that you were wrong about something but the evidence is clear, so own up and get it over with. Next time, try not to be so set in your ways – and certainly don’t bend the facts to fit your beliefs.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you allow yourself to get annoyed about something it could rebound on you in ways you had not expected. The planets warn this is not a good time to annoy people in positions of power, which you will do if you angrily point out their faults.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error