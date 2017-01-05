IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may seem as if your dreams have passed you by, and maybe some of them have, but there is still plenty to look forward to. Look at your life up until now as a prelude to all the wonderful things you have planned for the coming 12 months.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If there is a project you have been struggling to finish, put in an extra bit of effort over the next few days. Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs your reputation and professional status will help you succeed – but you’ve got to act now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will find it easy to win friends and influence people today and it is also a good day to take a journey. Even if you cannot get away immediately you can certainly start making plans for later in the year. Travel well and travel far.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have always been a seeker after truth and over the next few days you will go even further in your quest for knowledge. Something you see or hear will open your mind to new possibilities and inspire you to find answers of your own.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are advised not to hold grudges, even if your resentment is justified. Try to forgive those who have injured you in some way and try to forget why you fell out with each other. People do sometimes differ over trivial things.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What happens over the next 24 hours will remind you once again that if you want to get on in the world you have to work with the cosmic forces that are trying to guide you. You will go that way eventually, so why not go now?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Whatever plans you made around the time of your last birthday will start to bear fruit over the next few weeks. If you are looking for material success, you will find it. If you are looking for love you will find that too. It’s all good Virgo.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you reach out and help someone today they will appreciate it so much that they will then reach out and help other people. One good deed is all that is needed to create a ripple effect and make the world a happier and nicer place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun in the communications area of your chart will help you get your message across. Keep what you have to say simple and to the point, because you want as many people as possible to understand your message. Don’t be afraid to repeat yourself either.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you are unhappy with your lot then do something about it. That applies to all areas of your life but in particular to your financial situation. The planets will bring opportunities to earn more cash – and this time you must make sure you keep it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have taken many risks and started many new things in recent weeks and the rewards will start coming your way very soon. Spread your good fortune around. Others have shared in the effort and deserve to share in the spoils as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t just assume that others people know about your needs. You may be able to guess what they are thinking but not everyone is as switched on as you, so speak up and let them know what it is that you desire – and you will get it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If a friend or family member is in need of a helping hand reach out and let them know that you are on their side. Also, involve yourself as much as possible in group and team activities. Your leadership talents will be much in demand.

