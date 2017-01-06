IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You are about to embark on some kind of quest, one that you hope will answer the questions you have been asking for so many years. Don’t get so involved though that you neglect other areas of your life, such as your family. Balance is essential.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t sit around waiting for others to make the first move, take the initiative yourself. Aries is a cardinal sign and that means you have leadership qualities. Others will follow if you show them the way, so what are you waiting for? Get going!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Everyone seems to be on your side at the moment, which is nice, but with so many people singing your praises you could lose sight of your long-term goal. Don’t let the adulation go to your head, because you make mistakes just like everyone else.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is a lot of extra stress in your life at the moment and you need to find ways to handle it. One way is to take nothing too seriously. Life is to be enjoyed and in the greater scheme of things winning and losing are not that important.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you allow other people to speak on your behalf then almost inevitably they will say things that cause you problems. Take responsibility for your own thoughts and actions today and make sure everyone knows where you are coming from.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do you trust certain people enough to let them make financial decisions for you? If you are absolutely convinced they would not cheat you then by all means go ahead, but if there is any doubt at all you would be wise to stay in control.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means take a few chances today. The sun in your fellow Earth sign of Capricorn makes you more daring than usual and your sharp mind will help you make the right choice at the right time – and make lots of money.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone needs your help today you must give it with no questions asked, even if you have your doubts that they deserve your assistance. It is not up to you to decide if they are “good” or “bad’ – but it is up to you to show compassion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t sit at home staring at the same four walls – get out and about and make new friends. This promises to be an excellent day socially and someone you meet on your travels will open your mind to possibilities that can enrich you in numerous ways.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are far too independent to follow the herd – you insist on going your own way and doing your own thing – and that’s good. The more someone demands that you follow their lead today the more you must resist. Your well-being depends on it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to stand back from yourself and work out why you think and act in certain ways. Once you realize that so much of what you do is merely habit it will be easier to change. There is always something new you can learn about yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will need to be extra persuasive today if you want to get important things done. It may be annoying that those around you seem uninterested in what you are working on but you can win them round if you show what’s in it for them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are in the mood to get things done and your decisive and dynamic approach is likely to pay off, especially if you join forces with like-minded people and move together toward a common goal. Anything is possible when you work as a team.

