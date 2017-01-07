IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you are not yet in a leadership position you will be very soon. You will also find ways to cash in on your expertise and the high level of commitment you bring to your tasks. You have been an amateur too long – now it’s time to turn pro.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Go your own way and do your own thing this weekend because no matter how nicely you ask you won’t get much help from friends and colleagues. The fact is you don’t need their support – you are quite capable of doing what needs to be done yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be at your adventurous best this weekend and anyone who doubts that you can be original and exciting will have those doubts silenced for good. Creatively this is an excellent time for you, so take a few chances and make them pay.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will happily give of your time and resources over the next 48 hours, but take care that your generosity is not abused by people who cannot be bothered to look after themselves. Give only to those who deserve it – and get something back in return.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There will be some big surprises in your life over the next few days, so prepare yourself. But don’t worry, they will be the kind of surprises you enjoy. If you let others lead the way you will be delighted by what they show you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are minded to take a risk of some kind then now is the time. There are no guarantees, of course, but the planets indicate that the odds are very much in your favour, so stop dithering and get on with it. It’s now or never!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s not often you take the opposite view to what the experts tell you but you will do so over the next 48 hours. You will make some outrageous decisions this weekend, and each and every one of them will be right on the money.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Do something different this weekend, something that you have never done before. Not only will you make a success of it but your dynamic attitude will impress someone important, someone who believes that those who take chances should be well rewarded.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do what makes you happy this weekend, not what makes other people happy. According to the planets you would be better off listening to what your inner voice tells you than what some of your so-called friends tell you. Trust yourself Scorpio!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Whatever creative project you are currently working on you must make sure that you get the praise for it. If others are allowed to muscle in on your territory they are certain to steal your glory, and maybe your cash as well. Don’t let them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Today’s sun-Pluto union in your sign makes this one of the best days of the year, and as it comes right at the start of the year it is also a magnificent omen for future success. What can you do? Anything you like. When should you do it? Right now!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry if you fall behind in your work this weekend because you can afford to let things drift for a while. What you cannot afford is to ignore the fact that someone you are close to emotionally is feeling neglected. What can you do to comfort them?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s sun-Pluto link suggests that some kind of group activity you are involved with is going to take on much more importance over the next few months. It’s time to come off the fence and commit yourself to the cause – it needs your passion.

