IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The fact that Mercury, planet of the mind, ends one of its retrograde phases on your birthday this year suggests that you have finally come to terms with who you are and what you should be doing. Now it’s just a matter of applying yourself. Go for it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Have the confidence to try something different. Where both personal and professional issues are concerned you must be prepared to take the kind of risks you would usually think of as wise to avoid. They will pay off eventually but you’ve got to act now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are full of energy and enthusiasm at the moment and that will increase throughout the coming week. Be warned, however, that the upcoming full moon, and a testing sun-Jupiter link, will encourage you to go way over the top. Try not to.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You appear to be playing down your abilities when, if anything, you should be talking them up. Your confidence will return when the sun moves in your favour later in the month but why wait that long? Believe in yourself and start making things happen.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t turn down an offer from someone in a position of authority just because you fear you are not up to the job. They would not have approached you if they did not believe you are the kind of person who can make a success of it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you have not yet made changes to your working routine they will be forced on you over the coming week. The full moon on Thursday, in particular, will put you under pressure but that’s okay – because that’s when you do your very best work.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Hopefully you enjoy surprises because what happens over the next few days will catch you off guard. Fortunately the sun in the sympathetic sign of Capricorn will protect you but it could still be a trying time. You’ll learn from it in the long-term.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Be smart and keep your more outrageous ideas to yourself over the next few days because other people won’t understood what you are going on about. Make allowances for those who don’t share your sharpness of mind – just about everyone!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may think that certain goals are beyond you but it isn’t true. The current cosmic climate makes it easy for you to get things done and make a good impression, so don’t hold back, get into the mainstream again and prove you have what it takes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Sometimes things happen for no apparent reason and if you keep that fact in mind over the coming week you should be able to handle what is going on in the world. It’s not “bad” or “good” it’s just life. Learn to enjoy it for what it is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Tuesday’s sun-Uranus link promises upheavals of one sort or another, as does the full moon on Thursday, but don’t worry because everything will turn out okay. You may even find that you enjoy the chaos that is taking place around you. It’s amusing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can at times be critical of people who do not share your views but over the next few days it will be your own opinions that come under the spotlight. Why do you believe what you believe? Have a good answer ready for that question.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t blame yourself for something over which you have no control. What happens over the next few days would have happened anyway, even if you had seen it coming and had tried to do something about it. It’s called fate – embrace it and learn from it.

