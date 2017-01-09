IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to take a close look at certain ideas and beliefs that you have lived with since your earliest days. If you continue to see only what you want to see you may miss out on possibilities and opportunities that could transform your life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Go your own way and do your own thing and ignore those who say you are doing it wrong. They are jealous of your ability to set yourself goals and go all out to reach them. As long as you are happy with your life nothing else matters.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not do a lot today but you will still do enough. If your get up and go appears to have got up and gone it might be wise to wait a while until you are in a better position to persuade others to lend a helping hand.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

When the sun moves in your favour later this month you will wonder why you allowed yourself to get so upset about things that do not matter in the slightest. Try to get rid of any lingering doubts and fears you have over the next few days.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A great deal has happened in recent weeks that has not been to your liking but the good news is you have learned a lot, both about yourself and about other people, and that knowledge will come in handy over the next few days.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Even if you are the kind of Leo who generally keeps your thoughts to yourself you will be rather vocal as the new week begins. Just make sure that in finding your tongue you don’t make enemies of people who should be friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Friends and loved ones will look to you for guidance today and you should advise them as best as you can. But if you don’t know the answer to the questions they are asking you must admit it. You cannot be expected to know it all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will move up in the estimation of employers and other important people over the next few days as you make light of challenges that others find impossible to deal with. Chances are you will be moving up in the world very soon.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The approaching full moon will change your thinking in some way, especially if you are the kind of Scorpio who is generally too stubborn to admit that you might get things wrong occasionally. You need to be more aware of your limits.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Anyone who thinks they can cheat you will learn very soon that you are not as gullible as you sometimes appear. You may be a nice guy by nature but you are nobody’s fool and certain people need reminding of that fact.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The closer you get to Thursday’s full moon the more you will realize that your problems are not as bad as you have persuaded yourself to believe. Remember: The kind of life you get to enjoy depends on the kind of attitude to choose to adopt.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You know what you want to change in your life and in a matter of days you will get the opportunity to make it happen. Don’t be afraid to share your dreams with those around you, because they too want to make changes and you will inspire them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have a nagging doubt at the back of your mind that you are not good enough to compete with certain people, but it simply isn’t true. Not only are you good enough but you are better than they are. It’s time to believe in yourself Pisces.

