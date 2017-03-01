IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter how logical-minded you may be at some stage over the next 12 months you will have to admit, if only to yourself, that there is more to the world than what your five senses can show you. Let your inner voice guide you – it knows the way.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may think you know what motivates the people around you but make sure you have got your facts straight or it could lead to some serious mistakes. Both in your personal life and at work you are advised not to jump to conclusions today.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The sense of urgency you feel is an illusion and will pass if you give it time. Wait until other people approach you with an idea for an adventure of some kind rather than go out and find one for yourself. There is safety in numbers.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

According to the planets there is a flaw in your plans and you must not ignore it. You won’t lose out by investing a few hours in finding out where and how you got it so wrong – and a few more hours in putting it right.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

What you hear today may not be music to your ears but common sense should tell you that it’s not worth getting worked up about. If you allow yourself to get annoyed by what other people say about you it means they have won.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If your instincts tell you to move in a new direction or to take the kind of risk you usually prefer to avoid, by all means act on them. But try not to commit yourself to anything you cannot back out of easily at a later date.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Don’t change anything for the sake of it over the next 24 hours because you will only have to change it back again later on. The planets warn it might be better to stick with what you know and trust, at least in the short-term.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You must expect a certain amount of deception today, even from people you think you can trust. Don’t take anything that happens too seriously and don’t hold grudges against people who let you down. Maybe they have been deceived, too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

It does not matter how convinced you may be that you are right and someone else is wrong you won’t get far without being willing to compromise. Yes, you can find a middle ground, especially if you look for it in places you don’t usually go.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The planets warn you may be caught out by something you did not expect today. The fact is you took something for granted when you had no reason to do so. Admit you made a mistake and do what you can to resolve the situation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

By all means try to bring people together, but if the task proves too much for you then back off and let them fight it out. Do not, under any circumstances, get involved on a personal level yourself – or they could decide to gang up on you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Certain unscrupulous people won’t hesitate to cheat you if they think they can get away with it, so if you are involved in deals and discussions that could cost you money make sure you have all the facts and figures at your fingertips.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in your birth sign endows you with amazing self-confidence but the downside is you might start thinking you cannot fail, and that’s any invitation to disaster. Yes, you are on the way up but that does not mean you are infallible.

