IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t hesitate to tell others where they are going wrong this year and the results could be amusing. With Mars moving into the communications area of your chart on your birthday you won’t care who you upset – you’ll call it as you see it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Don’t let petty disputes get in the way of more important things today and over the weekend. If certain people want to make an issue of matters that mean nothing to you then let them, but keep your distance – and above all control your temper!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If you try to make the facts fit your assumptions you may get away with it in the short-term but over time your arguments will unravel. With Mars moving into your birth sign now you don’t have to bend the truth – be as blunt as you like!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may be willing to do anything to get a project off the ground but don’t be too hasty and certainly don’t cut corners. According to the planets there is still some preparatory work that needs doing and you won’t get far if you ignore it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If you force your body and your mind to do things they are not yet ready to do you will pay for it later when your energy nosedives and your enthusiasm disappears. Don’t push yourself beyond your limits, no matter how big the rewards might be.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Even a Leo has to take a back seat once in a while and with Mars now moving into the career area of your chart you are strongly advised not to try to be top dog in everything you do. Let others have their moment of glory today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Forget about small talk and forget about meaningless activities today – every second and every minute must be made use of. Above all don’t allow yourself to be distracted by selfish people who do not want you to have dreams of your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Try to say only nice things about people today, even if you don’t really mean them, because if you make your true feelings known it could cause all sorts of problems. You don’t have to lie as such but it won’t hurt to stroke a few egos.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may be reluctant to take advantage of an opportunity today that nine times out of ten you would go after without a second thought. You are right to hold back. With Mars moving into your opposite sign it will pay you to keep a low profile.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

It may upset you that someone you have feelings for does not seem to have the same feelings for you but give it time. According to the planets they have a lot on their mind at the moment and need some space to work things out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Resist the urge to involve yourself in other people’s private lives today, because no good will come of it. Be there for them if they require your assistance, of course, but don’t say or do anything unless you are specifically asked to intervene.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Others will come to you for assistance today and, of course, you will do what you can for them, but don’t do it all. On the home front especially it is better if they learn from their mistakes, no matter how much you might want to protect them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Make sure you know what will be expected of you before getting involved in a new plan or project. And if for some reason the figures don’t add up or your sixth sense warns you that something is not right then by all means give it a miss.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

