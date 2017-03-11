IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you don’t find a creative outlet for all that energy which has been building up inside you it could lead to arguments and fights. Your emotions run deeper than most people realize. Find ways to channel them in constructive and profitable directions.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You would do well to slow down a bit this weekend. A full moon in the well-being area of your chart warns you are close to breaking point, physically and mentally, so give yourself a well-earned breather – it will do you more good than you can imagine.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You must get over the idea that you can go it alone and keep all the glory for yourself. It won’t work, and even if it did you would still feel unsatisfied. It is only what you do with other people that can change the world for the better.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Someone in a position of authority will praise you for a job well done this weekend and that’s nice, but it’s not an excuse to sit back and stop trying. Life is a process, not a destination, and that is especially true now for your career.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Make sure you are on top of all the relevant facts and figures this weekend because there are those who would like nothing better than to catch you out and make you look bad. Details are every bit as important as the bigger picture.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you let your emotions influence what should be a purely logical decision this weekend you may regret it later on when you realize how much it has cost you. Focus only on what is important and make a point of always acting rationally.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A full moon in your sign will give you the emotional energy you need to go your own way and do your own thing. Yes, it could mean that you fall out with people you would rather remain on good terms with but you can’t have everything.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The more others say you should be acting in a different manner the more you must carry on exactly as you are doing now. You are who you are for a reason and you do not have to make excuses to anyone. Be brave and follow your star.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You will be rather forthright in your views over the next 48 hours and while that in itself is no bad thing you should try to imagine what effect your words might have on people who don’t share your level of self-belief. Or do you not care?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

This weekend’s full moon is sure to cause some sort of upset, most likely to do with your work, but if you stay focused on what is important it should not disrupt things too much. Be patient with people who don’t think or act as fast as you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Some things in life are important and some things in life are not and if you don’t know the difference right at this moment you will do before the new week begins. Stay calm and don’t let other people’s emotional reactions affect you in any way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The more desperate you are to get your financial affairs in order the more likely it is you will get involved in a scheme that could make you poorer rather than richer. Sit tight and let the current negative situation transform itself – it will, in time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

This could be a rather tense weekend for you as the full moon in your opposite sign ignites situations that put your independence at risk. You don’t HAVE to do anything for anybody Pisces. Put your own needs and the needs of your family first.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error