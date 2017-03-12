IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means there will be obstacles to deal with over the coming 12 months but you are well equipped to get past them all. The tougher the challenge the more you will enjoy it as it gives you the chance to prove yourself.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A particularly conscientious full moon could make you a little short-tempered with people who think and act too slowly for your liking – make that a lot if you are the sort of Aries who has very little patience anyway. Have you thought about turning on the charm instead?

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

A full moon in your fellow earth sign of Virgo means you may find it hard convincing friends and work colleagues that your creative vision is worth pursuing. But why do you care what they think? The only opinion that counts is your own.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Decide what you want to do then get on and do it. There will, of course, be those who say that you are doing the wrong thing, or that you are doing the right thing but in the wrong way, but you should ignore them all. It’s your life.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself at odds with people you usually get along with quite well. The important thing is that you don’t take any of it too seriously, because in a matter of hours the situation will resolve itself. Stay calm.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You are under no obligation to be nice to people who give you an unnecessarily hard time. You are sure to encounter at least one such individual this week and the best way of deal with them is simply to ignore them. Pretend they don’t exist.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

How you treat others now will determine to a large extent how you are treated later on, so resist the urge to say anything that might turn them against you. Your tongue can be a dangerous weapon – dangerous for others and dangerous for you too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you do not like the way things are developing around you this week then make your excuses and leave. There is no law that says you must sit there and take whatever nonsense other people are dishing out. Get up and go some place else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Do you understand why it is wrong to force people to do things against their will, even in a good cause? If so, you will avoid a potentially painful falling out this week. If not, you will be taught a lesson that hopefully next time you will heed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Because the full moon takes place in the career area of your chart it’s possible that you will fall out with someone in a position of authority this week. Try to steer clear of powerful people who rub you up the wrong way – of which there are plenty!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may not care whose toes you tread on this week but you will be made to care in the weeks to come. Try not to make enemies of people who should be your friends. You need to make the right kind of impression, not the painful kind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may not care what other people say about you but you will lash out at them nevertheless. The full moon’s influence will make you much more abrasive than usual, so be careful what words you use – they may cause you serious problems.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may not be in the best of moods at the moment, thanks to the full moon in your opposite sign, but this is only a passing phase. For best results take things easy today and start afresh on Monday, or even Tuesday if you are still feeling low.

