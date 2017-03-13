IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Use your unique insight into the way the world works to give your finances a boost. Creative activities of various sorts could make you rich over the coming 12 months but first you need to get over the idea that making money is somehow wrong.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You must be totally honest with yourself about what you want and what you are prepared to do to get it. Only then can you decide if the sacrifices you will have to make are worth it. Don’t do anything that makes you feel bad about yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It may seem as if others are getting the breaks while you have to struggle but don’t feel hard done by because it’s really not that bad. It is also toughening you up so that when a big opportunity does arise you will be ready for it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The most important thing now is that you have faith in yourself. Without it you won’t get far and even if you do get far there won’t be much satisfaction in what you accomplish. You can and you will triumph against the odds.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Stop searching so hard for answers in the world around you and turn your focus inward to where the real answers can be found. Deep down you already know the direction your life should be moving in. Now bring that realization to the surface.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

No matter how outrageous the thoughts that come into your head over the next 24 hours may be you must take them seriously because they could be the keys to your future prosperity. If you can imagine it you can do it, it’s that as simple.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Try not to think of yourself as separate from other people or you will feel cut off from what is going on around you. Remind yourself today that we are all part of a greater whole and that none of us can ever be truly alone.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

This is an important time for relationships and Mercury’s move into your opposite sign may bring some unwelcome news. But if you look on the bright side and look for ways to turn this development around it could still work in your favour.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You will be asking yourself a lot of questions over the next 24 hours and the answers you get will be of the utmost importance. Where your work is concerned you should aim to do less while doing it better. Don’t run yourself into the ground.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

There is a danger that a project you are involved with is beginning to drift off course, most likely because you are trying to move too fast. Take time out today to check where you are going and, if necessary, make some minor adjustments.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If there are doubts lurking at the back of your mind you must cast them out now before they have a chance to do harm. Try being more positive about your lifestyle and, in particular, about family relationships. How can you improve them?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If an unexpected obstacle stops you from moving in a particular direction today you should see it as a sign that the universe is trying to keep you from harm. The planets are trying to tell you something Aquarius. Be smart and listen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You need to keep up the pressure on someone who does not want you to have what is yours by right. If you ease off for even a moment they will take it as a sign you are beginning to weaken and reuse to play ball. Be relentless.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error