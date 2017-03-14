IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do what you want to do over the coming 12 months, not what other people want you to do. The sooner others get the idea that you cannot be moved around at their convenience the sooner you will get the space to make a few moves of your own.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

With Venus moving through your birth sign you seem more mellow of late and that’s good. And you will need to be mellow today because something unexpected will occur and it may not be to your liking. Don’t get uptight about it, just deal with it.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Not everything will run smoothly or according to plan over the next 24 hours. Most likely someone who is jealous of your success will say things that are designed to undermine you. They cannot succeed if you refuse to bite back.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Something will happen today that encourages you to show how passionate you can be. The only danger is that you will come on too strong and frighten away the very person you were most hoping to impress. Steer clear of extremes.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Yes, you have important things to take care of but they won’t be going anywhere without you, so put them out of your mind and focus on what makes you feel good about yourself. If you’re not smiling, you’re not doing it right.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Travel and social plans could be disrupted today, so try not to make promises you won’t be able to keep. According to the planets there is not much point trying to look ahead and guess what is going to happen. Everything is up in the air.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

What happens today will help you make some much-needed cash but to get it, and keep it, you are going to have to be less conservative in your ways. You don’t have to gamble but you do have to put a bit more of yourself on the line.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The planets are urging you to do something out of the ordinary today, something that stirs things up in your immediate environment. Do you rock the boat? Yes you do, as hard as you can. You only fail if no one falls out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may be tempted to push yourself hard today but with Venus, planet of harmony, going through one of its retrograde phases it might be smart to take things easy for a while. Give your mind and body time to recover from previous exertions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You seem to be remarkably passionate of late but watch out your passions do not mislead you. If there is something you are enthusiastic about it might be wise to wait until the sun moves in your favour on the 20th before going after it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You are more affectionate than some people give you credit for and at some stage today the feelings that have been building up inside you will burst out for the whole world to see. Yes, it could be embarrassing, but it could be fun as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Don’t worry too much about details today – focus on the bigger picture for a change. That applies as much to your personal life as it does to your work. There will be a time for dealing with the basics but that time is not now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Try not to see everything in terms of winning and losing. The planets suggest that if you relax and let life come to you over the next few days the rewards will be greater than you imagined. Why exert yourself when you don’t have to?

