IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your feelings are always close to the surface but what happens over the coming 12 months will make it even harder than usual to control your emotions. Maybe that’s no bad thing – maybe the world needs to see how passionate you are.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A week or so from now you will be doing things you cannot dream of today. So much is possible for you Aries, and the only requirement the universe will make of you is that you are ready to act when the opportunity presents itself.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Any ill feeling that may exist between you and someone you live, work or do business with must be dealt with over the next few days. Yes, some people can be a pain, but bearing grudges is not the answer – in fact it’s self-defeating.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

At some stage today you will get the proverbial offer you cannot refuse but if you are smart that is exactly what you will do. The planets warn there is a danger that your rivals will try to play on your greed. Don’t let that happen.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Think of what you are about to do as an investment rather than as something you cannot afford. You will soon get a chance to move up in the world but it won’t come for free – you will have to give something of value in return.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Some people complain that they never get the breaks but you are too realistic to be taken in by that kind of negative thinking. You know that what we get out of life has to be earned – also, that the more we give the more we get back.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Don’t focus on what other people insist is important today, focus on what your inner voice tells you. If that means you lose a few friends, so be it. Real friends would never try to change you – they love you just the way you are.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Take what happens today as a challenge rather than as a setback. Everything that occurs in your life is a gift to help you grow emotionally and spiritually. Once you become aware of that fact you will never again curse fate for being unkind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If you make a mistake today admit it and move on. Life is a series of tests but the universe does not expect you to pass each and every one of them. In the greater scheme of things there is actually no such thing as failure, only experience.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

One of the best times of the year for you begins in a few days. Are you ready for it? Start making plans by all means but don’t waste time and energy on things you know you are not going to finish. It’s time for a fresh start.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Capricorn is a cardinal sign, meaning you have the drive and the ambition to make things happen, but you can at times be a bit timid in your thinking. The most important thing now is that you believe in yourself and follow your star.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The world is a wonderful place and what happens over the next two or three days will convince you that the doom and gloom merchants have got it completely wrong. Your cheerful attitude will encourage others to be warm and optimistic too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If you have worked hard and taken your chances in recent weeks you will gain in ways that delight you. If, however, you have stayed in your comfort zone you may miss out in ways you regret. Next time, be a bit more adventurous.

