IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make it your aim this year to create something that lasts, something you can be proud of. For best results, set yourself a broad target but don’t get too hung up on routines or schedules. Focus on the process rather than the end product itself.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Your energy may have taken a bit of a dip of late but overall you are still on red hot form. If you want to get the most out of the day ahead you must limit yourself to important things only. Avoid trivial issues and trivial people.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The more others criticize you today the more determined you will be to carry on as you are. Telling a Taurus they cannot do something is likely to make them want to do it all the more. Friends and family should know you better by now!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Try not to worry about things over which you have no control. What will be will be and even if the worst does happen it won’t be as bad as you fear. Everything in life happens for a reason, so even if you lose you still win.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You seem torn between going all out to achieve an ambition, on the one hand, and giving up on it altogether, on the other. You don’t have to make an instant decision, so do something more agreeable today, something that makes you smile.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you start the week in a troubled frame of mind you will find it hard to shake it off later, so focus on positive things today and avoid people whose negative attitude brings you down. You don’t have to wallow in their misery.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

An anxiety of some sort will resurface over the next 24 hours but that’s good because it means you can deal with it once and for all. Nothing in life is to be feared, only understood, and if you keep that fact in mind you will be okay.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign of Aries means you need to take a more even-handed approach to partnership matters. Success depends on co-operation, both in your private life and in your work. You simply cannot do it all on your own.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

What happens today will in some way or other remind you that the old way of doing things is often the best. You have never been one to slavishly follow the latest trend but you do appreciate that tradition can be a powerful thing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Sometimes you can be a bit too suspicious for your own good, so try not to take too negative a view of other people’s motives and actions today. Everything will go right for you in the end, so why let fear get in the way?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may be tempted to say something negative to a friend today but you are advised against it. Even if what you say is true you won’t receive any thanks for it. They may even do the opposite of what you suggest merely to spite you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Sometimes even an Aquarius has to sit back and wait for things to happen and that is very much the message of the stars for you now. The inspiration you have been looking for will arrive when the time is right, so don’t be impatient.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The words you have been searching for just won’t come, which is no doubt frustrating, but it’s not the end of the world. In fact it could turn out to be a good thing if it stops you saying something which turns others against you!

