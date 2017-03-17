IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t lack for opportunities to prove yourself over the coming 12 months but it will take a lot of effort on your part to turn those opportunities into something of lasting value. How much do you want success? How much would you sacrifice for it?

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Find yourself a quiet place where you can be free of distracting influences and ask yourself some serious questions about who you are and what you intend to do with your life. And keep telling yourself it is never too late to change direction.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

What seemed so difficult a little while ago may seem amazingly easy now but be careful because the planets warn it won’t be this easy all the time. Today’s sun-Saturn link means there are still some big challenges to be faced.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Take note of what your inner voice tells you today. The answers you seek are not “out there” in the world at large but inside your own heart. A part of you knows what needs to be done, so it is really just a matter of applying yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may not want to upset a friend but you have to be brutally honest with them now. There comes a time when it is necessary to tell it like it is, even if it means putting a relationship at risk. They will thank you for it one day.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The solution to your current difficulty is quite easy but you can’t see it because you are looking at the situation in an emotional manner. Practical issues demand a practical approach, otherwise it’s almost certain you will make the wrong decision.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

What a friend tells you today may not be what you want to hear but you should be smart enough to realize that you don’t know all the answers. Only a fool turns away those who are trying to help – and Virgo is anything but foolish.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Your insights into how other people think and feel and behave will come in useful today, especially on the work front where sudden changes won’t take you as much by surprise as they do some. Change is good for those who don’t fear it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Your confidence is high and not even today’s sun-Saturn link will dampen your enthusiasm for a project that started out as a bit of fun but is now all consuming. See it through to the end and ignore those who do nothing but criticize.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You have every reason to be confident and carefree but don’t start thinking that nothing can go wrong, because that is when it most likely will. Saturn in your sign warns you can never take anything for granted, not even your own genius!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Some may say that you do not deserve all the good things now coming your way but only because they are jealous of your success. The fact is you have worked long and hard to get to your present position – and you are entitled to enjoy it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

A few days from now the sun will move in your favour and what is currently causing you so many sleepless nights – money issues in particular – will no longer worry you so much. You will soon be smiling again, and spending again too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Today’s sun-Saturn link suggests you will be at odds with someone in a position of authority. What you need to remember is that they have most of the power and you have very little, so on this occasion it might be wise to let them win.

