IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Mercury link on your birthday means that your powers of persuasion are high and that whatever you ask for over the coming 12 months will soon be yours. Make sure you really want it though. Once you possess it it’s yours for keeps.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Don’t try to start something new over the next 48 hours because the planets won’t allow it. Instead, focus on finishing an existing project or, if you honestly believe it cannot be finished, end it in a way that does not cause regret or resentment.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The quality you most need now is patience. It won’t be long before you are able to start moving forwards again but for now you must control your urge to push ahead. Starting too soon may be worse than not starting at all.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

It’s not like you to be anxious but for some reason you seem afraid of your own shadow at the moment. Maybe it comes from the knowledge, deep inside you, that one of the most important times of the year is about to begin.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You must now accept what is taking place in your life, even though you may not want it or approve of it. There are times when even a Cancer must bend with the winds of change and this is one of them – it’s better than breaking.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Because you like to take the initiative and make things happen you may not be happy that you have to wait for other people to make their moves first. Relax. When the sun shifts in your favour on Monday you will be calling the shots again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

There will be times today when you are tempted to get angry with people who refuse to see sense but if you are smart you will keep your thoughts to yourself and your tongue firmly behind your teeth. It’s actions that matter, not words.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Don’t worry if what you do today upsets people you work with because they need to be reminded that you won’t be pushed around. The atmosphere may be hostile for a while but it’s a small price to pay for safeguarding your independence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You have every right to say what you think but don’t forget that it works both ways. If friends and family members think you are going too far this weekend there is sure to be some sort of backlash. Others have a right to their opinions too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

What happens over the next 48 hours may bring you down to earth with a bump but that’s good because you seem to have strayed quite a way from reality. Get your head out of the clouds and get back in the mainstream again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You have allowed certain people to get away with things they do not deserve to get away with and now you must live with the consequences. Most likely it means that you will have to pay for their mistakes. Next time, don’t be so soft.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You need to tie up any and all loose ends this weekend because if you leave them undone they will trip you up later on. Details may bore you but better you are bored than broke, which you will be if you end up paying for what goes wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You will learn something this weekend that in some way or other changes your life for the better. Cosmic activity in the financial area of your chart suggests you may be torn between money and friendship, but you already know which is most important.

