IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Many changes will take place in your world over the coming 12 months but you will have no trouble dealing with them. One of the strengths of your sign is that you know how to adapt and because of that you can thrive while less flexible types struggle.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A dynamic new cycle begins for you tomorrow, so tie up all those loose ends today. Already you can feel your confidence rising and in a matter of days you will wonder why you ever doubted yourself. You don’t intend to let it happen again!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If there is an issue of an emotional or personal nature you need to raise then do so over the next 24 hours, because the sun’s change of signs tomorrow means you will soon have more pressing matters to deal with. Better still, just let it go.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You will be back to your best in a matter of days and doing all sorts of adventurous things but today you are advised to take things easy. You should also make peace with anyone you may have fallen out with over the past few weeks.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may or may not be ambitious by nature but you must pay more attention to your work and your career over the next few weeks. Opportunities to move up in the world are there for you to make use of but the effort must come from you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You need to stand back from money matters and business issues and see your life from a wider perspective. There are many ways to be rich and one of the best is to increase your knowledge and understanding – something you can do for free.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Over the next few days you will be pleased to discover that family and friends are once again on your side, which has not always been the case of late. There is no point bearing grudges: put the past behind you and make a masterpiece of the future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you make an effort to help someone in need today your good deed will come back to you very soon. On the other hand, if you make life difficult for someone then your own life may soon be more difficult than it needs to be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You have no reason to apologize for the things you have done in recent weeks – on the contrary, others should be congratulating you. Now though, after such a frenzied phase, you would do well to slow down a bit. You don’t want to break down do you?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart tomorrow, so forget about the little things that have gone wrong of late and look forward to the big things that will soon be going right. Life is good and about to get a whole lot better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Try not to get angry with someone who has let you down in some way. The more you shout at them the more likely it is they will make further mistakes. A more forgiving attitude will do wonders, both in your personal life and in your work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Money worries that once kept you awake at night will fade over the next few days, giving you more time to devote to the fun things in life, such as travel and social activities, both of which will soon be under excellent stars. Start making plans.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The sun moves out of your sign tomorrow and the pace of life won’t be quite as hectic as it has been in recent weeks. Slow down a bit by all means but don’t stop altogether because there are still important issues that need your attention.

