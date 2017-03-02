IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Neptune link on your birthday will put you on a different level when it comes to imagination. Give your mind permission to roam and don’t hesitate to make use of what it reveals to you. Creatively, there is no upper limit to what you can achieve.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may be tempted to force someone to give you what you need today but it is unlikely to work. Instead, turn on the charm and persuade them that what is good for you will also be good for them. Who knows, it may even be true!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If you don’t feel like making much of an effort today that’s okay. Focus on activities that bring you joy, even if it’s just taking a walk or reading a book, and don’t let others pressure you into doing what does not feel right.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You don’t have to shout to make yourself heard. In fact, the louder you yell the less likely it is others will understand what you are trying to say. Speak your truth quietly and calmly and let them make of it what they want to make of it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You can move quickly when there is something big at stake but the planets warn you could move too fast for your own good over the next 24 hours. If you allow greed to overwhelm common sense you will regret it for weeks to come.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Do what makes you happy today, not what you think will make other people happy. You can at times be exceedingly generous but you can also be a bit gullible, so take care. Partners and colleagues are quite capable of looking out for themselves.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Don’t worry too much if you find it hard to understand what is going on around you today – on this occasion ignorance may indeed be bliss. If you allow yourself to get entangled in other people’s affairs it could take forever to free yourself again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If others make negative comments about what you are doing it is probably because they fear that you will show them up with your brilliance – and they are right, you will. Criticism is a sign that you are on the right track, so keep going.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Life may be easy for you at the moment but that is not an invitation to let things slide. Push yourself harder than you usually do over the next 24 hours and see how far it can take you – most likely all the way to the stars and back!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Sagittarius is a sign that likes to be on the move and you just hate it when you have to sit around waiting for other people. For that reason alone you must not tie yourself down today. Be your own boss and come and go as you please.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You seem to be going easy on certain people when you should be giving them a hard time. Get tough with those who think they can take liberties every day of the week. By all means get a bit angry, even if you don’t really mean it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You appear to be a bit too lazy, a bit too easygoing, at the moment but what happens today, tomorrow and over the weekend will remind you that where both love and money are concerned you must always be on your guard. Don’t lose out.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You have enjoyed so many good things in recent weeks that you may be feeling guilty about it. There’s really no need. You deserve every last bit of your good fortune and you have every right to enjoy it. Share that joy with those you love.

