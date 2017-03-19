IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have come a long way in a short space of time and have every reason to be pleased with yourself. But don’t rest on your laurels because there are even bigger opportunities up ahead. Use your imagination and create the lifestyle you dream of.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The sun moves into your birth sign today, so be bold, be brave and be ready to take advantage of the many opportunities that will soon be coming your way. Also, swallow your pride and say “sorry” if there has been a falling-out with a loved one.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Because the sun is beginning its month-long journey through the most sensitive area of your chart you could get a bit touchy – make that a lot if you are a bit grouchy by nature anyway. Stay calm. Don’t let your emotions get the better of you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The planets are now encouraging you to be less suspicious and to accept the fact that no one is deliberately singling you out for criticism. Friendships are well starred over the next few weeks, so try replacing that frown with a smile.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The sun’s move into the go-ahead sign of Aries will help you make more of your talents. The most important thing is that you don’t sit back and expect good things to just fall in your lap. The rewards will be sweeter if the effort comes from you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You will feel a lot more like your old self now that the sun is moving into your fellow fire sign of Aries. If nothing else it will give you the confidence to try new things and visit new places. So many adventures await you out there.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you feel that you have been hard done by you must speak up and let others know about it. They may not agree with you but at least they will know what it is you desire. That alone makes it more likely you will get it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Others may say you are being too optimistic, and maybe you are, but it’s a sorry old world if you can’t treat yourself to a few harmless dreams once in a while. An upbeat attitude is essential over the next few days. Anything can happen!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Life will be anything but boring over the next few days, so get your act together and get ready to meet challenges head-on. Work-related activities will take up a lot of your time but you won’t mind as so many exciting changes are taking place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If someone makes you an offer of some kind today don’t immediately assume that there must be a catch. In fact, with the sun moving into the most dynamic area of your chart even if there is a downside you can turn it to your advantage.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It is no good just issuing orders and expecting other people to carry them out – you must lead by example. Sometimes you can be a bit too assertive for your own good, so try showing instead of just telling. You’re a natural born leader.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

What happens over the next few days will prove that you were right and everyone else was wrong. Don’t waste time gloating because there are huge rewards to be had and you are in pole position to make them your own. Turn your ideas into cash.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The sun leaves your sign today but your energy levels will remain high for some time to come. The only thing that requires an instant change is that you must learn not to be so wasteful with your resources, especially your time and your money.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error