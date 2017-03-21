IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With so much cosmic activity in your sign on your birthday you will find it easy to express all your best qualities. Your symbol may be the ram, but there is more to you than just charging at your target. Show the world you can be subtle too.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Don’t even think of changing direction today, or for the remainder of the week. You are precisely where you are supposed to be and it won’t be long before you know what it is you are supposed to be doing. Be patient. Good things are coming.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The more you try to hold on to something the more painful it will be when it is taken away from you. That is the message of the planets for you today Taurus and if you heed it and loosen your grip life will be a lot more fun.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You must finish what you started, even if you are convinced that it is no longer worth completing. According to the planets what you have been working on is of greater value than you seem to appreciate, so lighten up and learn to enjoy it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Follow your instincts wherever they take you today and don’t worry if you end up pursuing a goal that is completely at odds with what you usually aim for. This is one of those occasions when it will pay you to strive to be different.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you are thinking of changing your job, maybe even your entire career, now is the time to look into the idea in greater detail. You may be surprised how many options there are open to you now – and how attractive some of them seem.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Don’t be suspicious if someone offers you what you desire on a plate. It’s possible that they are trying to set you up or catch you out but it’s more likely that they truly want you to have it. You’re not the only nice guy in the world!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Life may seem a bit dull at the moment but that will change before the end of the week. Your task today is to get serious about something, or someone, you have been taking for granted. Try to see past the outer shell to what lives inside.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You must strive to be creative over the next few days. Little things will claim a large slice of your time and energy but you must still find space to flex your artistic muscles – if you do you will accomplish something out of the ordinary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you have failed to pursue your dream in recent months now is the time to get back on track and make it happen. The sun in Aries will give you the energy to get things done – and the ruthlessness to deal with those who get in your way!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Others may say that your success is down to luck but that isn’t remotely true and you know it. The reason you have been so fortunate is because you know how to plan ahead. Start thinking about where you want to be a year from now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may be tempted to make a joke about something that amuses you but, before you do, try to work out if some people might be offended by your attitude. It’s up to you what you laugh at, of course, but watch out you don’t make powerful enemies.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may have to talk tough today, especially when dealing with people who try to get out of doing their fair share of the work. Don’t be afraid to look angry and raise your voice. You’re not really the scary sort but you know how to act!

