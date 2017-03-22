IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Partnerships of all kinds will be of major importance to you over the coming 12 months. They are more likely to run smoothly if you resist the urge to treat each encounter as a trial of strength. You don’t have to win every time Aries!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Someone in your family or your social circle will get rather excited over the next 24 hours and it will be your responsibility to calm them down. You know all about extremes, of course, but this time it’s you who is the voice of reason.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

There is a clear link between your work and your health, so resist the urge to push yourself too hard. You may not be as strong physically as you seem to believe, so give yourself plenty of time to recover. Be good to yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you act on your hunches today you will accomplish something truly remarkable. This is no time to be reticent or to entertain thoughts of failure because anything and everything is possible for you now – but you have got to believe.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

There are sure to be some emotional ups and downs today, especially on the work front where certain people seem determined to provoke you. Let it all go over your head. Refuse to rise to the bait. It’s just words and words cannot hurt you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Travel plans and social activities are under stressful aspects at the moment and you would be wise not to expect everything to go your way. There may be a few delays and disappointments now but come the weekend everything will be rosy again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

What you start over the next two or three weeks could make you a lot of money – or lose you a lot of money. Today, though, you should aim to finish a project you have been working on for ages – it’s taking up too much time and space.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Try not to be hasty when dealing with partnership and relationship issues. The planets warn if you act without knowing all the facts it could cause problems in the not too distant future. Be aware too that not everyone sees things the same way as you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If someone lets you down today you must resist the urge to say things about them that might be hurtful. It may seem like a big deal to you now but in a matter of days you will look back and wonder what all the fuss was about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Take nothing for granted today and don’t be surprised if a friend or family member lets you down. Almost certainly you have been expecting too much of them, so it is partly your fault that they fell short. Forgive, forget and move on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Something you have been working on for several months has now reached the stage where you must decide whether to carry on with it or whether to ditch it. Deep down you already know the answer, so listen to your inner voice – then act.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the communications area of your chart means you can at times be quite cutting in your remarks. You won’t get it all your own way though. Someone whose sarcastic skills match your own will give as good as they get today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Listen carefully to what a friend or relative tells you today because they can see something that you have missed. The reason you missed it is because you have been thinking with your heart instead of your head. Time to get real Pisces!

