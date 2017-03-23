IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your mind will be on the go constantly over the next 12 months and you will come up with some amazing ideas. Just be careful that some of those ideas don’t crystallize to such an extent that they limit your understanding. Always be flexible in your thinking.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Some of the things you say over the next 24 hours will shock those of a shy and retiring disposition but you won’t care in the slightest, in fact it will encourage you to say even more. There is a limit though – don’t make enemies needlessly.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

This may be an anxious time for you but if you stand back from what’s going on in your life and see it as a whole, rather than focus on isolated experiences, it won’t be so frightening. You are, in fact, making considerable progress.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Because you tend to make up your mind quickly it annoys you when others hesitate over what should be simple decisions. Try not to get too impatient today because that could encourage certain stubborn individuals to drag their feet even more.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Approach what you have to do today with energy and enthusiasm and people in positions of power will start taking you seriously. Too often in the past you have been a bit half-hearted in your endeavours. Now you must give it your all.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

What you attempt over the next few days may not work out the way you expected it to but it will still work out for the best. According to the planets just a small change in your approach will bring big rewards, emotional as well as financial.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

It would appear that certain people are leaving out facts and figures that could affect the decisions you make, so make sure you know what is going on. Use your keen Virgo mind to check the details and make sure you are not being misled.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you can avoid focusing on trivial matters today you may get a glimpse of where the events of your life are taking you. Yes, there is meaning to your existence and that meaning will become clearer the more you free your mind of junk.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The planets warn that both loved ones and work colleagues will be a bit touchy over the next 24 hours, so keep a low profile. It may be tempting to respond to some of the provocative things they say and do but it really isn’t worth the effort.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You want to be left in peace so you can make sense of those big ideas flying round your brain but others need your support and, being the nice guy you are, you will do what you can to help. Block off some “me” time for the weekend instead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Do not, repeat not, reveal any personal secrets today. You may be tempted to come clean about certain matters but the planets warn that may not be such a good idea. Others don’t need to know what you’ve been up to, so don’t tell them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The facts will tell you one story today but your inner voice will tell you a completely different story, and it is your inner voice you must listen to. Not everything in life can be explained logically, so open up to the intuitive side of your nature.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The more others complain about what you are doing the more you should do it. You don’t need to compromise and there is nothing they can do to make you compromise, so push ahead with your plans and enjoy their displeasure when you succeed.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

