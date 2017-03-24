IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do you have a clear vision of what it is you are aiming for? And if you do have that vision how do you know it is the right one for you? Mind planet Mercury demands you get serious about your life aims. Not later on but right now!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

What you need to remember today is that there is “good” and “bad” in everyone. You may have strong feelings about what’s been going on in your world but if you criticize others too strongly today you may push them even further to the “bad” side.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

What is worth having is worth making sacrifices for, so think twice before you reject an offer today simply because it will cost you in some way. Think clearly about how much you want it and how much you are prepared to give up in exchange.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You are not the sort to let other people’s doubts stop you from pursuing your dream and that’s good because certain individuals will go all out to convince you that it’s time to give up. On the contrary, it is time to strive even harder.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may not want to rock the boat on the work front but at some stage today you will get the chance to shake things up a bit and you should take it. Make it your task to inject some energy and excitement into what has become routine.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You may be competitive by nature but you also know that winning isn’t everything. If you get the chance to stop and help someone who is down on their luck today you should do so, even if it means you don’t finish first on this particular occasion.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Decide on a course of action and stick to it. With your ruling planet Mercury under a considerable amount of pressure you will be in two minds, and maybe three or four, about what it is you should be doing. Do something, do anything, but do it well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If a friend or work colleague says something about you today that is blatantly untrue you must let everyone know about it – but you must not get emotional. The facts will speak for themselves but you must speak up first. Silence is not golden.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Someone in a position of authority wants you to work with someone you don’t care for and if you can find a way to get out of it then by all means do so. If not, promise yourself that you will stay calm and get the job done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you allow others to distract you today you won’t get much done and that would be a shame. You have a great deal going for you now – there are so many opportunities and possibilities – so focus on what is right for you and ignore the rest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may feel as if you are under divine protection, and maybe you are, but that is not an invitation to act recklessly. That voice inside your head encouraging you to take chances is more likely to be your inner devil than your inner angel.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may not be able to explain logically why you are reluctant to try something new but deep down you know it would be a mistake. Mind planet Mercury will be fooling quite a few people today, but you don’t have to be one of them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You need to take control of your own financial affairs and you need to do so now. Others may be well-meaning when they offer to sort things out for you but the planets warn they could easily make your cash-flow situation worse than it already is.

