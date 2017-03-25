IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s an old truth but a good one: the more you help other people the more the universe will help you. Over the coming year you will find yourself in situations where you can assist people who are down on their luck. Do so and don’t count the cost.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You should be feeling at one with yourself now, and maybe with the world as well. Just watch out you don’t get a bit too laid-back for your own good and let someone take advantage of you. Enjoy life but enjoy it on your own terms.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If someone comes to you with a sob story today you will, of course, listen sympathetically and do what you can to assist them, but keep your wits about you too because almost certainly they are not telling you the whole truth.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You like to take the lead in group activities but today you will be content to just follow. Even so, at some stage you will probably be called on to use your skills to bring people together. You’re the most important member of the team.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Not everyone wants to make life tough for you, despite the fact that it seems like that on occasion. On the contrary, there is one particular person out there who would like nothing better than to see you succeed. Together you can do great things.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Someone out of the ordinary will come into your life this weekend and before you know it you will be really good friends. Could there be a romantic angle to this new attachment? There could, but take it easy to begin with. Don’t rush into love.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you need to sort out a financial matter or a business issue that has been causing you problems you can do so quite easily this weekend. Start with the assumption that everything will work out for the best, both for you and for others – and it will.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Don’t worry if a relationship has been a bit strained in recent weeks because today’s link between the sun and your ruler Venus will smooth things out for you. Put people before work and business matters and put past disagreements behind you for good.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Focus on the realities of your situation and don’t waste time on wishful thinking. Yes, of course, you have dreams but everyday matters are important too. Move forward in measured steps. What is meant to happen will happen in its own good time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Look for ways to improve your creative and professional reputation but try not to be too assertive or aggressive about it. Today’s sun-Venus link will help you to form alliances with people who can assist you in your climb to the top.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It may be the weekend but if you feel it is right to turn down a social invitation in order to spend more time with your family then do so. You can go out with your mates later on – it’s loved ones who should matter to you now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Whatever may happen over the next 48 hours you can be sure it won’t be dull. Cosmic activity in the most outgoing area of your chart promises fun times for those Aquarians who are not afraid to play a role, or even play the fool.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You like to get the most from your money but today and tomorrow you will spend cash as if it is going out of fashion. By the middle of next week you may be looking for a new source of income to plug the gap in your bank balance!

