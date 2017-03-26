IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Uranus link on your birthday means you want to do something different this year but it does not have to be entirely original. Try taking an idea that someone else has had and adapt it for your own ends. It could make you rich and famous.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The next few days will be important for your aims and ambitions and bring no end of opportunities to move up in the world. Remind yourself constantly this week that anything is possible, that you alone create the path you take through life.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If you have a brilliant idea this week, and the planets suggest strongly that you will, file it away for another day rather than get busy on it straight away. The more time you give it to mature the more of a success it will be.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Life is for enjoying and you have no time for those who constantly complain about how unfair everything is. One such individual will try to bend your ear this week and you must let them know in no uncertain terms that you have no sympathy at all.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Pay attention to what people tell you this week because no matter how far-fetched some of it may sound there is information in there you can use for your own ends. Don’t just listen to the words, listen for the meaning between the words.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

There is a danger that with so many fantastic things going on in your life you might let down your guard and let others make decisions that are profitable for them but costly for you. Now that you know that you can take appropriate action.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You are entitled to your opinion but not everyone will agree with what you have to say this week. Does that mean you should not say it? Of course not, but it does mean you will need the facts and figures ready to back up your views.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Go out of your way to be nice to people over the next few days. A smile and a few kind words from you will go a long way towards winning important people over to your side – and just about everyone you meet will be important this week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If a contact or colleague says something hurtful about you this week don’t take it too seriously. According to the planets they are going through a rough patch at the moment and need to blow off steam. You will be friends again very soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

A powerful Mercury-Uranus link suggests that an idea or insight will take on a life of its own this week. Something that has been bubbling away in the depths of your mind for ages will now erupt and shake everyone up. Be a catalyst for change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Take an hour or two out of your busy schedule this week to walk in the park or visit some other place where you can be alone with your thoughts. Don’t let family matters keep you tied close to home – you desperately need some “me” time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Don’t worry about how you are going to make ends meet because all your needs will be taken care of. If a friend or relative asks what they can do to make life easier for you then tell them. Why would you want to turn down their help?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Think ahead to where you would like to be a few months from now and start doing the things that will move you in that direction. You don’t have to plan in great detail – just keep your overall aim in mind and take each day as it comes.

