IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

To get the most from life over the coming year you need to get rid of all those little, unimportant activities that eat into your time and your energy. Go on a purge. Cut out all thoughts and actions which don’t move you closer to your No. 1 goal.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

No matter how negative certain people may be you must be positive each and every day. The fact is there are so many good things going on in your life, so you have no right to be unhappy. Count your blessings – there are so many of them.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The obstacles you face at the moment may be daunting but you have what it takes to overcome them. Don’t try to avoid what fate sends your way over the next few days – it is designed to strengthen you, not destroy you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

There may be times when you would like nothing better than to cut yourself off from the world at large but that simply isn’t possible. Make the best job of what you are expected to do and try to steal a few hours for yourself later on.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Some things are important and some things are not and if you don’t yet know the difference then it’s time you found out. This should be a productive time for you but you need to learn how to say “no” when people ask you for favours.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you are not yet getting the rewards and the respect you deserve don’t worry, in a matter of days your name will be on everybody’s lips. The sun in Aries makes you both creative and adventurous, so do something out of the ordinary.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to go on a journey today but the planets warn it could lead you in some unforeseen directions, so make sure you take a map and don’t promise to be at a certain place at a specific time – because you won’t make it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

At some stage over the next few days you will see or hear something that makes you view the world in a new light. A change of perspective will lead to new ways of thinking, ways that answer all the questions you have been asking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Find out why a partner or loved one is behaving so erratically, then do what you can to assist them. Most likely their problems are nowhere near as big as they think they are and can quite easily be corrected – as can your own!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Yours is a sign of boundless self-confidence and that’s good because you will need it over the next few days. If you are not happy in your current environment don’t be afraid to pack a bag and take off for a few days.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You seem to lack purpose at the moment but that will change if you look for ways to express yourself. Whatever challenges come your way, and there will be plenty, see them as opportunities to be embraced rather than as threats to be avoided.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Stay calm and keep setbacks in perspective. If you can learn to take yourself a bit less seriously over the coming week then your problems, such as they are, will fade into insignificance. Rest assured your successes will always outnumber your failures.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

It does not matter if other people approve of what you are doing, it matters only that it means something to you. The very last thing you should be doing now is asking friends and family for their opinions – it’s your views that count.

