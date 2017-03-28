IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday means the year ahead is going to be eventful! If you can learn to focus your energy in a single direction there is no limit to what you can accomplish. Believe in yourself and believe that your dreams will come true.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Today’s new moon in your sign gives you the kind of boost that comes all too rarely and you must take full advantage of it. You have so much energy and enthusiasm and self-belief now it makes all things possible, so aim high, then go higher still.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Why so glum? Why so gloomy? According to the planets you have nothing to fear and everything to look forward to, so cheer up and get back into the mainstream of life. No, you are not alone in the world – the world revolves around you!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Today’s new moon makes it easy for you to take a leadership role in group activities. Others will follow you if you show willing and take responsibility. Lead from the front and ignore the doubters who say you won’t succeed – because you will!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You can expect some big things to occur on the work front over the next few days. But why wait for them to happen? Why not make them happen yourself? Get your act together and show your superiors that you are ready to move up in the world.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

It is your mind that creates your world and if you keep that fact at the forefront of your thinking you won’t go far wrong. It is important that you allow yourself to have only positive thoughts – it makes positive things more likely to happen.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart gives you a rather negative view of life at the moment but it does not have to be that way. What happens today and tomorrow will confirm that you are loved and admired.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

A new moon in your opposite sign of Aries means you won’t lose anything by following other people’s lead. You may in fact gain a lot, especially if the people you are following are as ambitious as you are. Together you’ll conquer the world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You are under no obligation to drive yourself into the ground, so ignore those who try to make you do more. The most important thing now is your health and if you don’t look after it you can be sure no one else will. Be good to yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You should be feeling on top of the world now and with a new moon in the most dynamic area of your chart you can do what you want, when you want. Just don’t do too much and spread yourself too thin. Think quality, not quantity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

This is a good day to catch up on family relationships that have had to take a back seat to more mundane matters of late. Let partners and loved ones know that you are still on their side and that today, at least, it is all about them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Short journeys will be hugely productive today, so don’t stay at home looking at the same four walls, get out into the world and have some fun. The more you are on the move the more likely it is that good things will happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Is money such a big deal to you that it overshadows everything else? Well it shouldn’t, and the good news is that today’s new moon will improve your cash-flow situation to such an extent that you no longer have to worry about making ends meet.

