IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Philosophical questions of the “Who am I?” and “Why am I here?” variety will take up a great deal of your time over the coming year and if you think deeply about them you are sure to get some interesting answers – answers that may well change your life.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If others go out of their way to pick holes in your arguments today just ignore them. Having said that, it could be there is something you have overlooked and at least one kind person will try to warn you, so don’t be too eager to be rude.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Your main task today is to resist the temptation to look at the world as if everything that happens is a disaster or a tragedy. Focus only on good news today – there is still plenty of it if you care to look. It’s about attitude, not events.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Check the small print carefully before putting pen to paper today because you could have been misled into thinking that you have got the best of a deal when, in fact, others will profit a lot more than you do. Details are always important.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The more others want you to do something you don’t think is in your best interests the more you must resist. Your arguments for giving it a miss may not sound convincing but what matters is that you stick to your guns. They can’t force you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in your fellow fire sign of Aries has filled your head with no end of big ideas but not all of them are practical, so don’t get carried away. You are under no obligation to hurry, so bide your time and think things through.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Someone who usually has only nice things to say about you will go right the other way and say something hurtful today, but you must not let it get to you. Sometimes you can be too sensitive for your own good. Don’t take yourself so seriously.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You have nothing to prove and lots to gain and everything to look forward to. That is the message of the stars today and even if you don’t quite believe it what happens over the next few days will bring a smile to your face. It’s about time!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If someone you don’t know very well tells you what a great guy you are it’s a sure sign they are after something. That something is most likely to be your money, so act cool and don’t give them a thing, no matter how nicely they ask.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Your current run of good fortune is sure to come to an end eventually but there is no reason to suppose it will be any time soon. The planets indicate there are plenty of good things still to look forward to, the first of which will arrive today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

For some strange reason you can see enemies in every direction at the moment but most if not all of them exist only in your imagination, so get a grip on yourself and get things done. Your only real enemy is your lack of self-belief.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You tend to believe in yourself to such a degree that you think nothing is beyond you, and that’s good, but even an Aquarius has limits and you may need to remind yourself what those limits are. A little bit of realism will go a long way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Yes, you should let other people have the last word. Yes, you should let other people lead the way. You may not entirely approve of what they say, still less of what they do, but so long as you don’t get the blame why should you worry?

