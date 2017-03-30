IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What is new and exciting will grab your attention over the coming 12 months. What is old and outdated will bore you to tears. Be ready to change direction in your career but don’t move on until you have definitely got a better place to go.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Today’s Jupiter-Pluto link will both reward you for recent efforts and ask you to make even more of an effort in future. It’s time to move your life to a higher level, one in which you alone decide the course your destiny will take.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Close your ears to criticism and follow your heart. The more others tell you that you are going in the wrong direction the more you must refuse to change. Listen to your inner voice. What does it tell you? Do that and nothing else.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you join forces with like-minded people over the next few days you are likely to accomplish something you could not have done on your own. A small group of committed people working together can make the world a better place.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You can do your career prospects a lot of good today IF you maintain a high level of self-control. People in authority will look on you favourably but you must work extra hard to keep your emotions in check. Be dynamic but don’t be destructive.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in the sympathetic sign of Aries endows you with huge self-confidence but you could also go over the top and do something outrageous. Remind the world that a Leo should never be taken for granted but don’t overdo it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The more others try to shoot down your ideas today the more you must stick with them. Your rivals will attempt to undermine your confidence but only because they are worried that you might succeed – that’s what they fear the most.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

There are times when it is sensible to let other people take the lead and this is one of them. Today’s Jupiter-Pluto link means you won’t be in control of the situation anyway, so you might as well let them call the shots, for now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You need to get your affairs in some sort of order and to do that you will have to be ruthless, both with yourself and with other people. Anything that distracts you from your No. 1 aim must be cut out of your life altogether.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Be forceful and dynamic and make the most of whatever new opportunities come your way over the next few days. Everything will work out for the best if you believe in yourself and if you believe that the universe is on your side. It is!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Today’s Jupiter-Pluto link will bring to a head an issue that you have been trying to avoid. You should have realized by now that it won’t just fade away – you have got to take control and, where necessary, take the fight to your enemies.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Think twice before telling a friend or relative what you think their problem is because they may not appreciate your interference. You may be acting from the very best of intentions but they won’t see it that way. Best to say nothing at all.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

It’s time to get serious about your money situation. For too long you have been happy to take what you were given but now you must be more dynamic. Make sure those who control the purse strings know that you want a new deal – right now!

