IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you use your imagination to create something new over the next few months you stand every chance of being rich and famous by the time of your next birthday. Don’t do things the way they have always been done – strike out in an original direction.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You must be straightforward in your dealings today and over the weekend. If you try to twist facts or exaggerate what you are able to deliver you will be found out and your reputation will suffer. It’s always safer to stick to the truth.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

As Mercury, planet of communication and the mind, moves into your sign today you will find your voice and let others know what it is you are thinking. They may not agree with you on every point but they will appreciate you sharing.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may have suspicions about what a friend or work colleague is up to but you are advised to keep them to yourself for the time being. No one is perfect, not even you, and it won’t hurt to turn a blind eye to their failings.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The fact you need to come to terms with today is that what is right for you may be wrong for other people. Likewise, what is right for other people may be wrong for you. There is room in the world for all shades of opinion.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Mercury moves into the career area of your chart today, increasing your chances of success and putting you in the right frame of mind to let people in positions of power know what you can do. This could be the start of a successful new phase.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

As from today you will be noticeably less fearful about the direction the events of your life seem to be taking you. The more you relax and let the universe guide you the more enjoyable, and profitable, the journey will be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Libra is a cardinal sign and as such you sometimes rush in where angels fear to tread. Today though you must be a little more cautious in your activities, especially where money matters are concerned. If you risk it all you could lose it all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

It is not enough to assume that other people know what you are talking about – follow up on what you tell them and make sure they have got the message. If necessary spell things out for them in plain and simple language – the simpler the better!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

As Mercury changes signs today you in turn must change your attitude about your working routine and the effects it may be having on your health. Not even a Sagittarius can keep up the same hectic pace day after day. Slow down a bit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Good news of some kind will land in your inbox or on your doormat today. It may not be world shattering but it will be interesting enough to cheer you up and get you thinking in more creative ways. It’s okay to be different.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If you were thinking of giving a friend or family member some advice today save your breath. They are not in the mood to listen and even if you did get through to them they would just ignore you. Some people won’t be told.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You will be in a carefree mood today and over the weekend. Whatever worries you have will fade away quickly and you will be back to your outgoing and optimistic best. Spread your good cheer around. The world needs your smile.

