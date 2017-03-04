IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Neptune, your ruler and planet of imagination, is active on your birthday, encouraging you to do more with your creative talents. The only danger is that you will try to do too many things in too short a space of time. Be creative but be selective too.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Even if you quite enjoy the easy life you will push yourself to the limits this weekend. You know it is time to move up a gear and show the world what a supercharged Aries is capable of. Success is no longer a case of IF but WHEN.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may not be much in the mood for partying at the moment but that does not mean you will be inactive. You have so many big plans buzzing around in your head that you will be on the go from dawn to dusk – and maybe later still!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You can now do what you want to do rather than what friends and family and employers want you to do. Having said that, you still need to join forces with like-minded people, if only because it makes your goals so much easier to reach.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart makes you hugely ambitious. No mountain is too high and no target is too far away. The only danger is that you could make enemies of people who should be your friends. Don’t be so intense.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Mars in the most adventurous area of your chart means that no matter how interesting your life has been up to now it will be ten times more interesting, and productive, over the next few days. Keep a sense of perspective though – and make room for love.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You will have to get tough with someone who you now realize has not played straight with you in recent weeks. You may even have to end your partnership and go your separate ways. Do so amicably – there is no need for bad blood.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

How you deal with other people this weekend will determine whether the next few weeks are going to be a time of fun and games or of regrets and recriminations. With Venus, your ruler, turning retrograde you need to learn how to forgive and forget.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You must co-operate with friends and co-workers over the next 48 hours, because it’s the only way you are going to get anything done. Also, if someone goes out of their way to annoy you it is because they are hoping you will overreact. Don’t fall for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you are not yet moving at top speed you very soon will be. This is a great time for imaginative and creative activities, so get out there and show the world what fantastic possibilities your mind can conceive, and then start making them come true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

There may be some bad feelings on the home front today but you must not let it ruin your weekend. The important thing is that you leave the door open for reconciliation. No matter how loud some people shout it’s not a declaration of war.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If you have something to say then say it loudly over the weekend. Not everyone will appreciate your forthright attitude but that won’t worry you in the slightest – in fact you enjoy seeing the outraged looks on other people’s faces.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The planets are trying to warn you to slow down a bit – make that a lot if you have been burning the candle at both ends lately. Also, try not to be so generous with your cash – money won’t always be so easy to come by.

