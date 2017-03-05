IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Saturn link on your birthday indicates that fame and fortune can be yours this year – IF you are prepared to put in the hard work that will make it happen. You have wasted too much time and too much energy – now it’s time to get serious.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You need to be quick off the mark over the next few days, especially if you see the chance to make money. Fortunately, no one moves faster than Aries and the current cosmic set-up will help you to think and act quickly. Go for it!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The closer you get to Mars moving into your sign on the 10th the more confident you will feel about your long-term prospects. Don’t be afraid to try things that on other occasions might scare you away. You can take on the world – and win!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to what your heart is telling you. You don’t need advice or assistance, you just need to turn your focus inward and follow the promptings of your own inner voice.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Something you have been worrying about for months will cease to bother you over the next few days. If you focus on things that really matter rather than on things that are of marginal importance, this could be a seriously productive week.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You will make your mark on the world over the next few weeks and if you play your hand with confidence and intelligence it could be a mark that lasts a lifetime. Put yourself out there in the big, bad world and let others know you are special.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Voices will be raised over the next few days, especially on the work front, but if you adopt the right attitude it will pass right over your head. A sense of humour, plus a determination not to let critics wind you up, will see you through safely.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

There is no point arguing with people who refuse to see sense. It may be tempting to show them up with your superior knowledge but why bother? They’re not worth the effort. Go your own way, do your own thing and let your success speak for itself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You can be extremely stubborn at times but you are not the only one with that personality trait and someone you have to deal with over the next few days will drive you up the wall with their inflexible demands. May the best Scorpio win!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may find it hard to be patient with a colleague but you won’t get anywhere by losing your temper. However, if it becomes clear over the next few days that they are dragging their feet intentionally it may be a sign that you need a new partner.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You can expect some kind of breakthrough over the next few days and it could be the kind that benefits you for years to come. Whatever you dream of achieving now is the time to make it happen. Let nothing and no one stand in your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You will need to get the support of family members and your closest friends for what you are planning to do because you won’t get far without assistance. Persuade them that what you desire for yourself will also be good for them. It may even be true!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You want to change your life in so many ways but you are not making much progress. That is because you are trying to do too many things at the same time. Limit yourself to one aim at a time, achieve it, and then move on to the next.

