IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your imagination will be on the go constantly, and you will work just as hard physically too. You are sure to do well but you will do even better if you get others involved so you can spread the load – though you’ll have to share the profits too.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Something you have been worrying about for weeks if not months will no longer concern you as it becomes clear that you actually have little to fear. So much is possible if you stay upbeat and act as if all things are possible – because they are.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may have to say sorry to someone you upset last week but once you have you will be the best of friends again. That’s good, because what you do with others this week will be more enjoyable than what you do by yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The sun in the career area of your chart at this time of year highlights one-to-one interactions with people in positions of power. Turn on the charm, of which you have plenty, and remind them just how much of an asset you are.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

No matter how many things may have gone wrong in your life in recent months your luck will change for the better very soon. Try to be a bit more optimistic about your situation, as a positive attitude will pull good things in your direction.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you need to kiss and make up with someone you have fallen out with then do so now. If you leave it any longer they may be too occupied with other things to pay much attention to you. Saying sorry is not a sign of weakness.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

There can be no excuses for not letting those you are closest to know how much you care for them and appreciate them. It is not true that Virgos lack emotion – on the contrary your passions run deep. But don’t control them so ruthlessly.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may fall out with a colleague or someone in a position of authority later in the week, so it will pay you to start winning friends and influencing people now. It’s not just about numbers though – you need to have good arguments too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You seem to be more relaxed about life in general and affairs of the heart in particular at the moment and that’s good. Others will try to convince you that you should be more serious but don’t listen to them. Do what feels right to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Opportunities will open up for you in several directions over the coming week. Are you ready to take advantage of them? Stop wasting time on issues that don’t matter and people who drain you of energy and focus entirely on what’s good for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Someone new will come into your life over the next few days and you will hit it off immediately. Enjoy what you do together but don’t get carried away and start thinking the relationship is forever. Yes, it may be but play it cool for now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Try not to be too aggressive this week. Money matters and business affairs in particular will go better if you use persuasion rather than coercion to get your way. Turn on the charm and let others know that you’re all on the same side.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in your birth sign over the coming week will encourage you to reach out to the people around you and form alliances and friendships which benefit you all. They will come in useful around the time of the full moon on the 12th.

