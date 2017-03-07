IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Speak up and let everyone know what it is you are going to be doing over the next 12 months. It will, of course, put pressure on you to deliver but that’s the idea. Once you have made such a public commitment there can be no going back.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The things you fear the most are the things from which you have least to fear. You may be annoyed with yourself today for previously getting worked up about issues that were really of no importance but it’s no big deal. Time to move on.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You need to trust people more than you have done of late. In recent weeks you have insisted on taking all the major decisions yourself and things have not worked out as well as you expected. Next time get a second opinion from your friends.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The more you have lacked in ambition in recent months the more you will want to make up for it now. But don’t just throw yourself at the first opportunity that comes along: wait for the one that motivates and inspires you the most.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You have been rather tunnel-visioned of late but now you are beginning to realize that you need to open up to more diverse viewpoints. Today’s sun-Mercury union will help you to review your beliefs and opinions and adjust them to fit reality.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Mercury in the wealth area of your chart will make it easier to come to grips with a financial or business matter that has been keeping you awake at night. Once you recognize what the true problem is you will find ways to deal with it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Life is not a zero-sum game: other people don’t have to lose so you can win. Your task today is to find creative ways to further your own material ambitions while helping others get what they need as well. Co-operation is essential.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Whatever approach you decide on today you must stick with it. You have chopped and changed so many times in recent months that you are not sure which direction you are following or even which way is up. Time to get serious, and organized, again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Because you have been in such mental turmoil of late it may seem as if nothing will ever make sense again, but if you focus your mind on essentials the answer will come to you at some stage today. The fog is already beginning to clear.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may have to give up something that means a lot to you today but deep down you know you have no choice in the matter. The simple fact is your life is too cluttered and you need to get back to essentials again. It won’t be too hard.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Keep your eyes and ears open over the next 24 hours because a golden opportunity is heading your way and you won’t want to miss it. What you begin today could pay off in a big way, maybe as early as the full moon on the 12th.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You must stay mentally positive today because there is a lot at stake. Some say you are too diffident to make it to the top but if you have the courage to reach out and take what is offered it could change your life in some pretty big ways.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Stop selling yourself short and start believing that you have what it takes to make your mark on the world. Today’s sun-Mercury union in your sign will do wonders for your confidence. If you can imagine it you can do it – so do it.

