IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Good fortune will smile on you wherever you go and whatever you do over the coming 12 months, so don’t hold back. Your mind really does create your world, so believe in yourself and believe that you are destined to do something special.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The sun in the most sensitive area of your chart at this time of year can make you fear the worst but there is really no need. Get a grip on yourself Aries and focus on the good things in your life – there are still plenty of them.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If you act on impulse today you will not only enjoy yourself but you will set in motion a train of events that will bring even more enjoyment further down the line. Your actions DO make a difference – so make them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Mercury, your ruler, links with power planet Pluto today, making this an excellent time to get things done. Make a special effort to win over people who can help turn your dreams into realities. Let them in on your big ideas.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If you make an effort to reach out to people today you will not only change your life for the better but you will change the environment around you too. Actions taken on an individual level spread in all directions like ripples on a pond.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You have done well of late and are entitled to feel pleased with yourself but don’t start believing that’s the end of the matter and you can put your feet up. You’re a Leo. You were born to create. Never stop trying to improve yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs one-to-one relationships suggests you can expect some kind of reward over the next two or three days. Something good you did for someone else will now be done for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Don’t pretend that you are shocked by what you see and hear today because you have seen and heard it all before. It is rarely a good idea to be judgmental, especially when others can just as easily point out your own shortcomings!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Anyone who tries to impose limits on you must be told in no uncertain terms that you won’t put up with it. Only you can decide what you will and will not do and where you will and will not go. Stick up for yourself, No one else will.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You have you own way of doing things and you don’t have to change them for anyone. The more certain people tell you that you need to move with the times the more sure you can be that your methods are just fine as they are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You seem to be a lot more sociable than usual and that’s good. The more of an effort you make to reach out to people you share your living space with the more of an effort they will make to be nice to you. It’s win-win!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

By all means do something to get yourself noticed today but don’t go so far over the top that you give others the impression that you are an extremist by nature, as that is sure to put them off. Tone down your act Aquarius – a bit.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Today’s Mercury-Pluto link suggests that your lucky number is about to come up. The past few weeks have been special for you and what happens over the next few days will take you to an even higher level of success. It’s all good.

