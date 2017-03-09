IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday will endow you with the kind of willpower and self-belief that can move mountains. But make sure you use it for positive and progressive ends. Don’t just aim to change the world – change it for the better.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You will be asked to help a friend or family member with a personal issue today and no matter how busy you may be with your own tasks and chores you must come to their aid. They have, after all, helped you many times in the past.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Stand back from what you are doing and see it from a wider perspective. It seems you have strayed a bit off-course of late and while it may not be a big issue now over time it could become one. Make whatever adjustments seem necessary.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Start work immediately on something of a creative or artistic nature that you have been thinking about for a long time. It will, of course, take a lot of effort, both physical and mental, but if you don’t make that effort now it may never happen.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

There is no point trying to force others to do your bidding when they clearly don’t want to. If there is something important that needs doing today then either do it yourself or, if that is not possible, hire a professional to assist you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The planets indicate that someone you meet on your travels today will turn out to be a very important contact, both on a personal level and professionally. But you won’t get to know them unless you open up a bit. Brush up on your social skills.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If others won’t give you what you think you deserve then you will just have to take it for yourself. You have worked long and hard to reach your current position and have no intention of accepting second best. Kick up a fuss if you have to.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may think you are ready for success but are you ready to take on all the extra responsibilities that go with it? That is the question you must answer over the next 24 hours. Only then will you know what your next move must be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Something seems to be holding you back from reaching your true potential. Most likely it’s self-doubt that is stopping you from pushing ahead and making a name for yourself. Don’t be so negative: you’re a Scorpio and you’ve got what it takes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Keep your long-term goals in mind and don’t let anyone, not even the people closest to you, turn you away from your quest. The most important thing today, and every day, is that you stay true to your instincts. Only you know what you need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You will get what you want today but you will have to pay a price for it. Saturn will reward you for all the hard work you have put in recently but it will also ask you to make one more sacrifice. Is it worth it? You must decide.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

At some stage today, tomorrow or over the weekend you are going to have to come to terms with the fact that to get something worthwhile you have to give something in return. Not even an Aquarius can expect it to be all one way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Don’t spend money on things you don’t need unless you know you can afford it –and even then it would be better to keep your money in your pocket. By all means follow a “live for today” philosophy but try not to forget about tomorrow.

