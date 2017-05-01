IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing over the coming 12 months is that you stay in control of what you are doing. Make it clear to everyone around you that although you are willing to listen to advice the final decision will be yours alone – on everything.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You have never been afraid to make bold decisions, but this is one of those times when you need to be cautious, by your standards anyway. Don’t let rivals trick you into making decisions that don’t need to be made. Leave well alone, for now.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You are, of course, impatient to get things done, but the planets warn if you act too soon or move too fast you could make a mistake. If that does happen don’t waste time rebuking yourself. Just go back and do it again, slowly this time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

It’s not like you to hesitate but something seems to be holding you back. By all means give some extra thought to what needs to be done but then get started on it. Yes, of course there is an element of risk involved – but that’s life.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Everyone at some time or other wishes they could go back and undo what they have done and it may be possible for you to do that today. Keep in mind though that you cannot turn the clock all the way back, just a day or two.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If your sixth sense tells you that someone who occupies a position of power does not know what they are talking about then you would be wise to do the opposite of what they suggest – even more so if what they suggest is made to sound like an order.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

There is a danger today that you could get swept along by events and end up doing things and saying things you later regret. It is rarely a good idea to follow the herd, so think for yourself and act only on what your instincts tell you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to act in an impulsive fashion today, but if you do you will most likely regret it. You may be frustrated that something you are working on is not progressing as quickly as you would like but what’s the rush? Give it more time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

It would, of course, be nice if you could solve all the world’s problems but that isn’t going to happen, so set yourself realistic goals and be content in making a difference on a smaller, personal scale. It’s the little acts of kindness that mean the most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

There is a danger today that what you say will be taken the wrong way by people you work with and used against you. You must spell out what you mean in words of three syllables or less. Misunderstandings could be costly, so leave nothing to chance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Speak up if you need assistance. Let those around you know that you are struggling. You have helped so many people so many times in the past that someone, somewhere will be only too happy to help you in return. You don’t have to suffer in silence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may think that a risk of some sort is worth taking but the planets warn it is best avoided. Your confidence may be high at the moment but you still need to think before you act – then think again, just to be on the safe side.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You want to do something for other people, which is very noble of you, but don’t just throw your time, energy and money at the first good cause that comes along. Get involved with an established charity, one where you can see the difference you make.

