IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means you will let your heart rule your head more than you usually do over the coming 12 months. That’s fine but make sure you remain master of your feelings – on no account can they be allowed to control you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Try not to let trivial matters upset you today. A full moon in the intense sign of Scorpio could make minor irritations look more important than they really are but there is no need to get emotional about it. Make believe none of it matters.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Partners and loved ones are sure to be more emotional than usual under the influence of today’s full moon and it will take considerable self-control on your part not let their worries and woes rub off on you. Life is to be enjoyed – so enjoy it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You seem to be making a big deal out of something that is not worth anywhere near the time and energy you are investing in it. On the work front especially you need to calm down and stop taking things so seriously, including yourself!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Today’s full moon will bring out the worst in some people but it should bring out the best in you. If anyone needs a helping hand or a shoulder to cry on you will be there for them in a flash. You know how intense emotions can be.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

First appearances can be deceptive and there is a danger today that you will arrive at a conclusion about someone that is in no way supported by the evidence. Before you act on your instincts take a closer second look. They’re really not so bad.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

There is not much point focusing on work today, not when you are in the mood to be sociable and have fun with your friends. Even if you neglect your duties over the next 24 hours, you will find ways to make up for it later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Call it as you see it today, even if that means offending people you live with or work alongside. If others are brave enough to ask what you think, you must be brave enough to tell them, even though they probably won’t like what you say!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Today’s full moon in your sign will stir some deep Scorpio passions and if you get through the day with your calm exterior intact you will have done very well indeed! You must not deny your feelings though – just don’t let them take over.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so let go of the past and move on. The current cosmic set-up makes you somewhat nostalgic, which isn’t like you at all, but what you have to gain is many times more wonderful than what you have lost.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If you find yourself caught up in a feud between two friends you must stay neutral. If you give even a hint of favouritism it will most likely be you who comes off worst. They may even gang up against you, so refuse to take sides.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If you believe with all your heart that what you are doing is right then today’s full moon won’t affect you much. If, however, you have doubts it will magnify them and make it hard for you to move forward. Have faith in your feelings.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You can sense that some marvellous opportunities are coming your way and you have no intention of wasting them. Today’s new moon will focus your mind on what is important and emphasize the fact that success is not about talk but action.

