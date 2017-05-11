IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Saturn link on your birthday means you will be thinking deeply about various issues over the coming 12 months. But don’t think so deeply that you neglect to have fun with family and friends. If you overanalyze life you may cease to enjoy it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Your money situation may be better than it was at the start of the month but don’t go mad and start flashing the cash again. New travel and social opportunities will be coming your way over the next few weeks – make sure you can afford them.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The sun remains in your sign until the 20th, so there is still plenty of time to make that big breakthrough you have been dreaming of. Keep your eyes and ears open because it won’t be long in coming. Don’t you dare miss it!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may be tempted to start something new but the planets suggest you would be wise to wait a bit. Give your body and your mind as much rest as possible over the next few days. Very soon you are going to need every ounce of your strength.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may be having second thoughts about something you have been working on but don’t give up on it. There is still plenty of time for it to come good and the planets suggest you will see a positive change very soon. Keep plugging away at it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Some of your insights of late have been amazing – it’s as if you can see past each and every distraction and get to the root of what really matters. So what matters more than anything else? Simply enjoying all the good things that life brings your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

It may seem as if your talents have been overlooked by people in positions of power but it isn’t true. They are well aware of what you can do and when the sun moves into the career area of your chart later this month you will be rewarded.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

So many things that previously went wrong for you will start to go right over the next week to 10 days. Everything moves in cycles and a new and more positive phase in the final third of the month will cancel out recent frustrations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Something you have been trying to change for ages can now be dealt with, thanks to the recent full moon in your sign. Make it your business today, tomorrow and over the weekend to replace something negative in your life with something positive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Today and tomorrow you should aim to bring to a close a project that has run way past the time you expected to spend on it. It is still worth finishing but other matters will demand your attention next week, so get it done now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Take life as it comes today and don’t worry too much about making sense of what is going on in the world. Ultimately, everything happens for a reason and what takes place between now and the 20th, when the sun changes signs, will prove it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The past few weeks have not been easy but better times await you later in the month when the sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart. Make it your priority today to get back on good terms with people you have fallen out with.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Make the most of any social and travel opportunities that come your way because very soon you will have to turn your attention to more mundane matters such as your home and your family. Don’t look back one day and wish you had done more.

