IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Jupiter aspect on your birthday is a marvellous omen for the coming 12 months, but that does not mean you can sit back and let life come to you. Get out into the world and make things happen, not tomorrow or the day after but right now.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Don’t be afraid to take a few risks today. Jupiter, planet of good fortune, is on your side at the moment and if you are travelling or socializing you will meet people who can help you exploit your creative talents – maybe for big bucks!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You like to spend money and there is no reason why you should not splash out a bit today. Others may say you are wasting your resources but if it makes you happy where is the harm? Make a loved one happy too – buy them something nice.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You just can’t lose today – whatever it is you decide to do with your time and energy you will get back much more than you put in. Social activities will go especially well, so get out there and show the world what star quality looks like.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You are no stranger to self-analysis and on this occasion that is probably a good thing. The more you think about your life now the more likely it is you will make the right decisions later on. Time spent alone will not be time wasted.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You will be much in demand socially today and over the weekend. Group activities will go especially well for you, so don’t hide yourself away – spend time with people who share your fun-loving outlook on life. You’ll have the time of your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You won’t have to try hard to make an impression today – important people will go out of their way to praise you for your work. It won’t always be this easy, so make the most of it and make some contacts. Who you know matters.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may want to avoid the spotlight today, but if you do certain people will start thinking you have something to hide. If that happens it won’t be long before they are digging around in areas you would prefer to keep private. Find ways to distract them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Mars linked to Jupiter means you can turn your hand to just about anything over the next 24 hours. Focus on your strengths and ignore things that might distract you from your core aims and ambitions. Focus is the key to long-term success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You will get advice from any and all directions today but the only advice you need is what comes from within. The more certain people say you must heed their warnings the more you must listen to what your inner voice is telling you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If you play your cards right on the work front today you could make a big breakthrough, and maybe a big financial reward to go with it. You don’t have to gamble or risk what you have already gained – let common sense guide you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You tend to keep your feelings under wraps but today you need to be more outgoing. A hugely beneficial Mars-Jupiter link cuts across the most dynamic angles of your chart, so even the most aloof of Aquarians will find it easy to be sociable.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

This is no time to be watching the world pass you by. Both in your personal life and at work there is a major luck factor working in your favour now and you would be a fool not to exploit it – and foolish is one thing you’re not!

