IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Throw caution to the wind and follow your instincts over the coming 12 months. Not only will you get a lot done personally that way but others will be inspired by your example and do things for you as well. Enthusiasm is infectious, in the nicest sense!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You must keep matters in perspective this weekend, especially where money is concerned. You may be anxious to change things but this is not the right time to be making financial decisions. Your position is probably not as bad as it seems.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You know what you want and you know where and how to get it, so what are you waiting for? Your willingness to be spontaneous and to seize the moment will determine the level of success you enjoy this weekend. Be bold Taurus!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may not be one for checking details too carefully but it will pay to analyze what you are doing now, and why you are doing it. Don’t be afraid to explore your subconscious and find out what makes you tick. It’s really not that scary!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The time has come to get involved in a cause that you believe in. Reaching out in ways that not only fulfill your needs but which help other people too will bring a sense of meaning to your existence – and put you in touch with some interesting people.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you make an effort over the next 48 hours you are sure to make a good impression on people who can further your career. Employers and other important figures are watching closely, so raise your game and make sure they like what they see.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Pay less attention to the opinions of other people and more attention to your own ideas and insights. The sun remains in your fellow Earth sign of Taurus until the 20th, so there is still plenty of time to do something amazing. Get to it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may be feeling quite vulnerable over the next 48 hours, so steer clear of people who rub you the wrong way or who make you feel inferior, even though you are not. Focus on the things you know you are good at and ignore everything else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

It may seem as if your time is not your own at the moment but you can be sure it is for a very good reason. The sun in Taurus at this time of year means you have to give more than you take, but that will change very soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may find it hard to relax this weekend and most likely it’s because you have been driving yourself way too hard. Resolve here and now that you will let others do the lion’s share of the work while you get some much deserved rest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If you reach for the stars over the next 48 hours there is every chance that you will be able to grab them. Your confidence is such that no goal or target or objective is beyond you, so think big and act big and make big things happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

To get the best out of people this weekend you will need to use an emotional, rather than a logical, approach. If you appeal to their passions, as well as their sense of fair play, you will soon have them working together like a well-oiled machine.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

It may feel as if there is so much to do and so little time in which to do it but don’t let that hold you back. Make a list of your chores and tackle them one by one. You may be surprised how quickly you manage to get through them.

