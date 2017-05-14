IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have the power to make things happen but either you don’t realize that fact or you are reluctant to use it. If it’s the former, you need to wise up. If it’s the latter, you need to summon up the courage to act. The world needs your energy and input.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Before you splash out a chunk of cash on something shiny and new ask yourself this simple question: do you really need it? Most likely the answer is “no”, in which case you need to show some self-control and keep your money in your pocket.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Seek out people who excite and inspire you, people who make you glad to be alive. It is your mind that creates your world, so if you surround yourself with friends and colleagues who are positive their good vibes should rub off on you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You need to make some big decisions over the next few days, the kind of decisions that if you get them right will have beneficial results. You are more likely to get them right if you learn from the mistakes of those who have been there before you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

There is no point getting angry about things you cannot change. The planets indicate that your task for the coming week is to learn to accept what is going on in the world, even if you hate every moment of it. Rest assured there is meaning behind it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Resist the urge to point out other people’s faults and failings, no matter how obvious they may be. In fact, go to the other extreme and tell them how well they are doing. A little bit of flattery could actually encourage them to do better.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Stop thinking about taking a break and actually take one. The sun remains in the travel area of your chart only until the end of the week, so you had better get your act together. Either take loved ones with you or go on your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

There may be a few ego clashes over the coming week but you are advised to take none of it too seriously. In the greater scheme of things these petty differences are of no real concern, so why invest emotional capital in them?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The sun remains in the partnership area of your chart until Saturday, after which your time and energy will be taken up with money matters and business issues that can no longer be avoided. Try saying “I love you” to, well, someone you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Try not to get bogged down by trivia, either in your personal life or in your work. You have wasted a lot of time and energy in recent weeks on issues that are of no real significance. Now it is time to do something important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Partners and loved ones can deny you nothing at the moment, but this phase will come to an end in a few days, so make the most of it. If there is something you desire, speak up about it now. Those who love you will get it for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

At some stage over the next few days you will have to decide whether to forgive someone for letting you down or whether to get your own back. Before you decide, try seeing things from their point of view. Maybe they had no choice in the matter.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You have been extremely fortunate of late and your luck will hold for a few days yet. However, once the sun changes signs on the 20th others won’t be quite so forgiving, so make the most of your luck. And finalize travel plans as quickly as possible.

