IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will find yourself having to choose between two equally appealing options this year. Don’t even think of trying to have it both ways because not only will it not work but you could end up with nothing. Make a choice and stick with it. It will be fun.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Unexpected events will make this an interesting start to the week and you may find yourself moving in directions that are entirely new to you. Being the adventurous sort you won’t mind a bit. Things have been a bit dull lately, so why not?

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Push yourself forward and make your presence known to employers and other important people. With the sun in your sign that should not be too difficult but you are coming to the end of this particular solar phase, so act quickly.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You have never been much for details and that’s good because it’s the big picture that matters now. Anyone who tries to convince you that you need to focus on facts and fine points must be shown the door quickly, and not allowed back in!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You will come to some lightning-fast decisions over the next two or three days, the kind that come from that place deep inside you that knows all the questions and all the answers. Your conscious mind may not understand it but that’s irrelevant – just act.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you want to make your mark on the world you must do something now, right away, this very minute. The sun in the career area of your chart will point you in the right direction and all you have to do is trust the cosmic omens and march.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may not want to be ruthless with certain people but you have no choice in the matter. It should by now be obvious that they are holding you back from making the most of your talents, both personally and professionally. Time to say goodbye.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Make an effort to start the week in a mellow mood. Few things in life are worth getting worked up about, so stay calm and let whatever fate sends your way wash over you without getting you excited. Others will marvel at your relaxed state of mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

According to the planets you are being too hard on yourself. So you made a mistake. So what? You are human like everyone else and it is inevitable that you will take a wrong turning now and again. Just make sure you don’t take the same turning twice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Make it your business to find out why a friend or relative has been behaving in a way that is so out of character. You may not agree with what they have been saying and doing but most likely it was not by choice. How can you help them?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

At some point over the next seven days, most likely around the time your ruler Saturn links with Uranus, planet of changes, on Friday you will have to make a choice between the future and the past. It’s really no choice at all. Keep moving forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Try to be more understanding of other people’s needs. On the home front, especially, the signals that loved ones have been sending are not difficult to read but you won’t see them unless you pay attention. They are crying out for your affection.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Certain people have been using every trick in the book to break down your resistance, but you are having none of it. Beneath that easy-going exterior there is a core of steel in the Pisces nature and it will be much in evidence this week.

